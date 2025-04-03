Kai Cenat's Twitch channel with 16.8 million followers hacked, account reportedly gets taken down

One of Twitch's biggest accounts, Kai Cenat, was hacked on April 3, 2025. At the time of writing, Cenat's channel has 16.8 million followers. The account's banner and display picture have been changed. For instance, the latter is a logo that reads "Sava." Additionally, the banner has a Discord link that redirects users to Discord.gg/namesnipes.

Cenat's Twitch page is currently hacked (Image via Twitch.com/KaiCenat)

Cenat is Twitch's fourth-most followed streamer (only behind Ninja, Ibai, and Auronplay). Seeing his account get hacked spurred many reactions on various social media platforms. Here are some reactions on X:

"Bro I’m so confused… This is not Kai Cenat fault," said @suayrez

"How does the biggest streamer on the platform get hacked," said @suayrez

"How he get banned for being hacked tho," said @ayposty

"And they gonna blame Adin for it lol," said @SwaggyMcNasty

"Damn, Twitch security really dropped the ball on this one," said @iamskrptd

Is Kai Cenat's account banned on Twitch after getting hacked?

Kai Cenat's channel's name was temporarily changed to "Savawuzhere." However, it has since been reverted to the original name. According to automated X page @StreamerBans, the page was also temporarily banned (currently, Cenat's page is accessible):

Kai Cenat's page was reportedly banned (Image via streamerbans.com)

Twitch often bans or suspends hacked accounts to prevent further abuse. If a hacked account is used for spamming, harassment, or violating Twitch’s Terms of Service, it may be automatically suspended or banned.

Since Kai Cenat is a major figure in content creation with around 16.8 million followers, Twitch may have temporarily banned his page to prevent any spam. However, the page is now accessible, though it still appears compromised as the display picture reflects the hacker's.

This isn’t the first time Cenat has had one of his social media platforms hacked. Back in February 2025, his TikTok account, which had over 17 million followers, was compromised. The hack also led to the loss of over 130 million likes, though they have since been restored.

At the time of writing, the Twitch streamer has not officially responded or reacted to the hack. Based on the logo used after the incident, it appears that the same individual or group may be responsible for both his TikTok and Twitch breaches.

