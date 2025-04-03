"Main character type s**t": Kai Cenat claims he's in the process of filming his first-ever movie

Twitch star Kai Cenat has claimed that he is currently filming his first film, in which he will play the "main character." On April 2, 2025, a 39-second video from his livestream titled ☀️TODAY GONNA BE A GOOD DAY☀️EARLY STREAM surfaced on X.

Ad

While claiming to be starring in a film for which he had a "whole breakdown," the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated:

"We are now in the process of filming my first-ever movie. This month... we are now in the process of me being in a movie, chat. Like, main character type s**t. Main character movie, this month, we're filming it. Chat, I have a whole breakdown. It's the beginning of it. It's the beginning of it, bro. It's the beginning of it. And we're good to the point where I can balance it out."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat's announcement has elicited reactions from numerous fans on Elon Musk's social media platform.

"Dude finna be the next Kevin Hart," @Firesidesportz replied.

"Small and the Smaller with Kevin Hart?" @gem_insider wrote.

"Major congrats I wonder what studio will be working with him 👀," @_Briillo commented.

"Someone let me know which movie so I can report it in theaters and make sure it gets taken down," @Agtesnx remarked.

Ad

"Not a banger" - Kai Cenat critiques music video for Drake's song "NOKIA"

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat reacted to Drake's music video for "NOKIA," which was recently released. While stating that the video was "not a banger," the New Yorker proposed that he should be the one directing music videos:

"Music video... not a banger. Let me tell you something, bro. Y'all got, yo, y'all got to start let me direct this s**t! Look, Drake, I'm telling you right now, bro, NOKIA, I ain't going to lie, I'm a n***a that's going to be honest. NOKIA, that was a solid music video. Okay, symbolism, but that's not... I don't think that's a song where you've got to do symbolism."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cenat added that he wasn't "hating" on Drake's music video:

"It is me being honest, chat. I'm being honest, bro. NOKIA is fun! I'm not even hating. I'm not even hating!"

In other news, Kai Cenat recently faced backlash after a video surfaced in which he was seen interacting with his audience and using his phone while driving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback