"Instant 1 month ban minimum": Netizens call out Kai Cenat for using phone while driving during livestream

Twitch star Kai Cenat has found himself in hot water after a video of his actions while driving surfaced on social media. On March 31, 2025, a 43-second video from his IRL broadcast was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. It showed the content creator driving and interacting with his audience while glancing at his phone.

Here's what Kai Cenat was heard saying:

"Oh, my god, chat. Damn! I feel bad for these n****s. What are they going to do now, chat? (The streamer looks at his phone) Are they... did they... (the streamer looks at his phone) oh, my god, chat! W intro? Chat, W intro?"

Several netizens on the streamer-focused subreddit have shared their thoughts on the situation, with some advocating for the New Yorker's suspension from the Amazon-owned platform.

Meanwhile, one community member stated that Twitch would be "just as responsible" if a streamer was involved in an accident because of apparent reckless driving.

"Should be an instant 1 month ban minimum. How stupid can these streamers get." Redditor u/Coleslaw1989 wrote.

"u/Twitch Lets keep letting it happen without repercussions until the inevitable day a streamer does it & ends up in an accident hurting themselves or even worse someone else & twitch will be just as responsible." Redditor u/erobb221comeinmybusy remarked.

"he can run over a family of 8 with 6 toddlers and still wont get banned lmao." Redditor u/weoooow stated.

That said, according to one Redditor, Kai Cenat was driving on the AMP (Any Means Possible) House's driveway instead of a public road:

"the clip needs some context that OP didn't include. He was at the AMP driveway and the car in front of him was a truck going slow being driven by another AMP staff. He was not doing this on the public road. Skip forwards some seconds after the clip ends and you'll see he's already parking." Redditor u/aresoulshi posted.

Pop star Billie Eilish recently described Kai Cenat as the "GOAT" streamer

Kai Cenat made headlines on March 28, 2025, after Billie Eilish talked about him. In an interview with Complex, the 23-year-old pop star was asked to name the greatest streamer of all time.

In response, the pop star said:

"Goat streamer? I know of some, but I don't what's good or bad about any of them. All I can think is, one. (Quelin Blackwell says, 'Kai?') Yeah."

Timestamp - 07:30

In other news, Kai Cenat recently purchased a house where his friends and fellow content creators, including Ray "rayasianboy," Punga, RaKai, and Tylil, will live.

