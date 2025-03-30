Kai Cenat's friend Ray claims he didn't serve mandatory Taiwanese military service, instead took hiatus for another reason

Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's friend Ray, also known as "rayasianboy," has claimed that he did not serve in the mandatory Taiwanese military service. In a 54-second video posted on X, Ray asserted that he did not serve his tenure in the military and spent the majority of his time playing NBA 2K.

While claiming that he "didn't do s**t," the content creator said:

"I'm going to be honest, chat, I didn't go to the military, chat. No cap. I didn't even go to the military. I didn't even... I didn't even go to the f**king gym. I didn't do s**t! I was playing 2K all day! If you've seen me in the 2K park, that is me. Ray Quan Lee. Oh, s**t! I leaked my name. If you've seen me in the 2K park, that is me. If you've seen me play in 2K, that's me. I didn't do s**t. I didn't do this s**t, I'm sorry."

Ray then explained that he took a four-month break from streaming for his mental health. He elaborated:

"On god, these four months, it's like mental break. Whole restart. You got your visa, you're Gucci over here. They're saying, 'Lying a**.' I'm sorry, chat. I'm sorry."

Fans on X had a lot to say about the streamer's statements.

"Damn bro was cappin the whole time" X user @Clipsgoose wrote.

"Happy he prioritized his mental health, but b**ch you had me saying FREE RAY for 4 months and you at home playing games ok" X user @AsiaBoomin commented.

"your own health matters>>" X user @ionfwjr posted.

"Why would u admit to this? 😭 also why not just say u wanted to take a break" X user @headphonesonmax tweeted.

Where is Ray streaming from following his several-month hiatus?

Following his return from a several-month hiatus, Ray has started livestreaming from the content house recently purchased by Kai Cenat. On March 29, 2025, the two-time Streamer of the Year winner took to X to reveal that he had bought a house for his friends who livestream on Twitch.

In an X post captioned, "Bought a house for my friends god is good," Cenat announced that the following content creators will live in the residence:

RaKai

Tylil

Dezz

Punga

Ray

Reggie

Ray created his Twitch channel in August 2020 and currently has over 1.1 million followers. His comeback livestream on March 29, 2025, had an average concurrent viewership of 67,736.

