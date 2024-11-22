"So disheartening" - Fans accuse Kai Cenat of homophobia over his comments toward his friends Ray and RaKai

Twitch star Kai Cenat's comments toward his friends Ray and RaKai have gone viral on social media. On November 22, 2024, a one-minute-12-second video from Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 2 subathon surfaced on X. In the clip, Cenat and Tylil James expressed their surprise at the way Ray and RaKai were sitting inside the vehicle.

Some netizens on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform weren't pleased with the comments the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner directed at his friends.

X user @nikguh__ accused Kai Cenat of being homophobic.

"Kai being homophobic is so disheartening," they wrote.

The post has garnered over 9.5 million views and more than 121,000 likes. User @torarmani was among the 2.5k netizens who reacted to Cenat's comments.

"& he's the biggest streamer in the world - he's so fckin ignorant, it angers me," @torarmani commented.

Another X user believed the New Yorker "won't get backlash" and that "nobody will really call him out."

"It's so crazy that he won't get backlash that makes a difference, nobody will really call him out and he will still have the biggest platform on Twitch with big sponsors... tons of young kids are listening to what he says and agreeing just cause he says it. It's gross,' X user @whoatemyhoagie said.

On the other hand, numerous netizens defended Cenat.

"Homophobic where? The kai hate (is) so forced how is this homophobic?? For one, Ray and RaKai (are) two different ages b it ofc (of course) anything to be on Kai dic clearly," X user @onlyysin remarked.

"Nothing homophobic was said, they just make it a big deal for the steam and clips, look at the bigger picture," @33krylla wrote.

"You called him homophobic for asking why he's sitting on a 15-year-old boy's lap," @notenoughflaws posted.

What did Kai Cenat say in the viral clip that led to netizens calling him "homophobic"?

In the video posted on X mentioned above, Ray was seen sitting on top of RaKai while traveling with Kai Cenat. Commenting on the act, the 22-year-old said the Taiwanese native needed to "chill":

"Hey! (Ray says, 'It's cold.') Ray, you've got to chill, bro! Ray, stop doing that. (Tylil James responds, 'Don't sit on him! Come sit right here. It's no explanation, come sit right here if it's cold.') Ray, chill! You're wildin'! Nah, Ray, you might be, 'Ayo.' Ray might be, 'Ayo.' Nah, wait what? Y'all really was cuddling? Nah, but you're, 'Ayo,' though!"

When one of Cenat's associates asked what "Ayo" meant, Ray responded:

"Ayo is some gay s**t! We're not even doing gay s**t!"

In other news, on November 19, 2024, Tylil James made headlines for using a racial slur against Asians during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 subathon.

