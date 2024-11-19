Tylil James uses racist slur against Asians on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 stream

Streamer Kai Cenat is on a record-breaking run on Twitch. He has established himself as the platform's most popular streamer during his ongoing subathon titled Mafiathon 2. The event is a 24/7, around-the-clock, constant broadcast of Kai, accompanied by his friends and associates, including fellow AMP members and other recurring guests like Rayasianboy.

Among these associates is Tylil "Tylilshow" James, a streamer who blew up after gaining exposure on Cenat's platform, which currently has over 14.5 million followers on Twitch. After his initial recognition in December 2021, the streamer collaborated with the likes of Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, and rappers Ice Spice and Sexyy Red.

His viral dance moves and trends, such as the parody of the “Just Give Me My Money” skit, have also made waves online. Recently, on a November 17 Mafiathon 2 stream, Tylil made a statement considered offensive towards Asian communities:

"Jaylin Williams, from OKC. He got the max contract. Lightskin Jaylin Williams with the ch**ki eyes, got the max contract, he'd gift a hundred if that's him."

What caused Tylil James to make an offensive comment against Asians on Kai Cenat's stream?

[Timestamp - 06:30:35]

During Day 18 of the subathon, Kai Cenat, who was accompanied by recurring guests Tylil James, Rayasianboy, and Rakai, noticed he received twenty-five gifted subscribers from a Twitch user with a handle named after NBA player and Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder Centre, Jaylin Williams. Kai said:

"Wait NBA Player? Jaylin Williams? OKC? Nah, if that's Jaylin Williams, gift a 100 gifted right now."

Jaylin Williams is the first player of Vietnamese descent to be drafted in the NBA and is on a four-year contract worth $8.2 million with OKC.

Essentially, Tylil claimed that due to Jaylin's contract, he would have enough to donate a hundred gifted subscribers to Kai's stream, which would equate to about $500, considering one Tier 1 subscriber costs $4.99. While describing the basketball player's profile, specifically his eyes, he used a slur.

The main objective was for Kai and his friends to use reverse psychology to somehow get the Twitch user, who they thought might be Jaylin Williams, to donate 100 subscribers.

Ultimately, Kai confirmed that the user in question was not a professional NBA player.

In other news, Kai Cenat faced mixed reactions from fans for promoting sports betting during his Mafiathon 2 livestream.

