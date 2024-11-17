"Promoting gambling to kids now" - Fans divided by Kai Cenat promoting sports betting during his Mafiathon 2 livestream

Twitch star Kai Cenat has gone viral on social media after hosting a sponsored segment to promote sports betting to his audience. For those unaware, the content creator from New York is currently hosting Mafiathon 2, a month-long subathon. With the special broadcast, he reclaimed the title of the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time. Furthermore, he became the first Twitch personality to amass 400,000 active subscribers on his channel.

On November 16, 2024, a segment from his Mafiathon 2 subathon was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. It showed him promoting Underdog Fantasy, a fantasy sports betting platform, to his followers.

With over 300 netizens commenting on the situation, Redditor u/Macho-Fantastico accused Kai Cenat of "promoting gambling" to the younger demographic:

"What a classy dude, promoting gambling to kids now," remarked Redditor u/Macho-Fantastico.

One community member speculated on the two-time Streamer of the Year award's supposed net worth and wrote:

"Is he not rich enough? Wouldn't be surprised if he was worth at least 100 mil at this point. He got sponsored by f**king McDonald's. Most subs in Twitch history. He averages 100k viewers which is insane. He's racking in ad revenue and brand deals on top of subs," said Redditor u/gabrielcev1.

On the other hand, some netizens weren't concerned by Kai Cenat's acceptance of sports betting sponsorship:

"Y'all need to calm down with the comments. Man did a sponsored segment on a stream where he bet on a fight that was rigged. So calm down, y'all slow if you weren't smart enough to make some bag while there was an opportunity," wrote Redditor u/SlickSpam420.

"I don't see an issue with him being sponsored," commented Redditor u/Bowens1993.

What did Kai Cenat say during the sponsorship segment of his Mafiathon 2 livestream?

On Day 14 of his Mafiathon 2 livestream, Kai Cenat took the opportunity to host a sponsorship segment for Underdog Fantasy at the 21-hour-53-minute mark. While showcasing the platform's features, the Twitch streamer chose to bet on Jake Paul's boxing match against Mike Tyson.

"As you guys know, sponsored by Underdog. Okay? This is sponsored by Underdog. It's a perfect day to bet. Chat, perfect day to put a pick-in... for the fight. Where's the fight? Jake Paul, Mike Tyson. Sponsored for Underdog, chat. Let's go!"

Timestamp: 21:53:12

In other news, Kai Cenat recently revealed the trailer for Escaping Agent, an upcoming game that seems to feature Twitch streamer and AMP member Din "Agent 00."

