"This is actually disgusting": Fans call out Kai Cenat for recording his 16-year-old friend RaKai in bathroom

Twitch star Kai Cenat has received backlash from the online community after a video of his interaction with his friend, RaKai, surfaced on social media. On March 12, 2025, a 28-second video went viral on X, showing Kai knocking on the bathroom door while RaKai was inside. Telling the 16-year-old content creator to open the door, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

Ad

"RaKai... open it."

RaKai responded:

"N***a, I'm taking a s**t!"

One of Cenat's associates opened the door and showed RaKai in a compromised state. The Twitch streamer then grabbed the latter's phone and showed it to the camera.

This video has gone viral on X, eliciting reactions from hundreds of netizens. X user @Jiz described the 23-year-old's behavior as "disgusting," adding that Nike and Twitch should "see" the streamer's actions:

Ad

Trending

"Why did Kai Cenat do this?? This is actually disgusting. I hope Nike & Twitch see this also Rakai’s mother needs to take him away from them. Have you seen this @Nike @nikestore @nikebasketball @NikeNYC @nikefootball @usnikefootball @nikelondon @nikesb @nikediamond @NikeLA"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One community member believed Cenat and his associates were teaching children that entering a bathroom uninvited is "okay":

"They are three grown men forcibly walking in on a 16-year-old. If scripted, they still teach kids watching that it's okay to enter a toilet uninvited, which it isn't." X user @dahtsick wrote.

X user @abusejuicex recalled Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," getting banned from Twitch for "doing the exact thing":

Ad

"Didn’t dr disrespect get banned for doing this exact thing but in a public bathroom?" X user @abusejuicex posted.

On the other hand, some netizens stated that Kai Cenat's interaction with RaKai was "normal":

"This normal bro this big brother shi," X user @corteolo commented.

"This reg ny s**t stop trynna cancel my son Kai lol," X user @Rhlmv_ remarked.

Ad

Kai Cenat recently made headlines for his controversial opinion on PewDiePie's popularity

Kai Cenat made headlines on February 28, 2025, when a video surfaced in which he shared his opinions on Felix "PewDiePie's" popularity. During a conversation with Lil Rodney Son, the New Yorker said he "couldn't see" how the Swedish YouTube veteran became popular.

He remarked:

"This may be an L take, and, I apologize in advance, but I couldn't see how ni**as got into PewDiePie, I'm sorry... I'll be honest, that might be an L take though."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat was livestreaming on his official Twitch channel as of this writing. However, he had not addressed the recent controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback