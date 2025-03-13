  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "This is actually disgusting": Fans call out Kai Cenat for recording his 16-year-old friend RaKai in bathroom

"This is actually disgusting": Fans call out Kai Cenat for recording his 16-year-old friend RaKai in bathroom

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Mar 13, 2025 04:18 GMT
&quot;This is actually disgusting&quot;: Fans call out Kai Cenat for recording his 16-year-old friend Rakai in bathroom
Kai Cenat receives backlash for his recent video with RaKai (Image via @2xrakai/Instagram and @KaiCenat/X)

Twitch star Kai Cenat has received backlash from the online community after a video of his interaction with his friend, RaKai, surfaced on social media. On March 12, 2025, a 28-second video went viral on X, showing Kai knocking on the bathroom door while RaKai was inside. Telling the 16-year-old content creator to open the door, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

Ad
"RaKai... open it."

RaKai responded:

"N***a, I'm taking a s**t!"

One of Cenat's associates opened the door and showed RaKai in a compromised state. The Twitch streamer then grabbed the latter's phone and showed it to the camera.

This video has gone viral on X, eliciting reactions from hundreds of netizens. X user @Jiz described the 23-year-old's behavior as "disgusting," adding that Nike and Twitch should "see" the streamer's actions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Why did Kai Cenat do this?? This is actually disgusting. I hope Nike & Twitch see this also Rakai’s mother needs to take him away from them. Have you seen this @Nike @nikestore @nikebasketball @NikeNYC @nikefootball @usnikefootball @nikelondon @nikesb @nikediamond @NikeLA"
Ad

One community member believed Cenat and his associates were teaching children that entering a bathroom uninvited is "okay":

"They are three grown men forcibly walking in on a 16-year-old. If scripted, they still teach kids watching that it's okay to enter a toilet uninvited, which it isn't." X user @dahtsick wrote.

X user @abusejuicex recalled Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," getting banned from Twitch for "doing the exact thing":

Ad
"Didn’t dr disrespect get banned for doing this exact thing but in a public bathroom?" X user @abusejuicex posted.

On the other hand, some netizens stated that Kai Cenat's interaction with RaKai was "normal":

"This normal bro this big brother shi," X user @corteolo commented.
"This reg ny s**t stop trynna cancel my son Kai lol," X user @Rhlmv_ remarked.
Ad

Kai Cenat recently made headlines for his controversial opinion on PewDiePie's popularity

Kai Cenat made headlines on February 28, 2025, when a video surfaced in which he shared his opinions on Felix "PewDiePie's" popularity. During a conversation with Lil Rodney Son, the New Yorker said he "couldn't see" how the Swedish YouTube veteran became popular.

He remarked:

"This may be an L take, and, I apologize in advance, but I couldn't see how ni**as got into PewDiePie, I'm sorry... I'll be honest, that might be an L take though."
Ad
Ad

Kai Cenat was livestreaming on his official Twitch channel as of this writing. However, he had not addressed the recent controversy.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी