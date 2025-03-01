MrBeast claps back at Kai Cenat for his controversial take on PewDiePie

YouTube's most subscribed person, Jimmy "MrBeast," responded to a hot take by Twitch star Kai Cenat. For context, during a broadcast on February 24, 2025, Cenat presented a divisive opinion on Felix "PewDiePie." He couldn't understand why PewDiePie had such a big fan base. The streamer said:

Ad

"This may be an L take, and, I apologize in advance, but I couldn't see how ni**as got into PewDiePie, I'm sorry... I'll be honest, that might be an L take though."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The clip naturally attracted a lot of eyeballs, having been shared on X by multiple accounts.

One of the posts even caught the attention of MrBeast, who labeled Kai Cenat's opinion as an "L take" and remarked how PewDiePie paved the way for YouTube today. He wrote:

"L take, he fundamentally shaped YouTube culture. I miss meme review and loved watching play random games while I ate dinner every night. Poods (PewDiePie) a goat."

Ad

MrBeast responds to Kai Cenat's controversial take on PewDiePie (Image via X/@MrBeast)

Exploring MrBeast and PewDiePie's relationship

Despite PewDiePie and MrBeast once being the second and third most-subscribed YouTubers, there was never any rivalry between them. When PewDiePie competed with T-Series in a subscriber race, MrBeast even created multiple videos to support and promote his channel.

Ad

In October 2018, at the peak of the subscriber race between PewDiePie and T-Series, MrBeast uploaded several viral videos in support of the YouTuber. One notable example was I Bought Every Billboard In My City For This, in which the content creator rented numerous billboards urging people to subscribe to the 35-year-old.

Ad

In July 2023, MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie in subscriber count for the first time. When he achieved the feat, he referred to the Swedish personality as the "King of YouTube." He said:

"Pewdiepie is still the king of YouTube."

The duo met for the first time in August 2023. In a video titled $1 vs. $250,000 Vacation!, MrBeast and his team traveled to Japan, where PewDiePie currently resides. The two content creators finally met in person during filming.

Ad

In 2024, MrBeast surpassed T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel (368 million) on YouTube. PewDiePie is no longer the most active, and the community often considers him semi-retired. He currently has the 10th most-subscribed YouTube channel, with 110 million subscribers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback