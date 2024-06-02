MrBeast officially overtakes T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTuber, fans celebrate

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 02, 2024 04:18 GMT
MrBeast officially overtakes T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTuber (Image via @MrBeast/X)

After an intense battle, internet star Jimmy "MrBeast" has officially overtaken Indian music record label T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTuber. For those out of the loop, Jimmy and T-series have been competing for the title of the top personality on the Google-owned platform for years.

Last year, on August 5, 2023, the Kansas native became the number one most-subscribed YouTuber and disclosed that he was looking to dethrone T-Series for Swedish YouTube veteran Felix "PewDiePie."

As Jimmy got closer to T-Series' subscriber count, he took to X on May 17, 2024, and challenged the corporation's CEO to a boxing match. He wrote:

"I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match."

Earlier today (June 2, 2024), MrBeast once again posted on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, announcing that he had "avenged" PewDiePie by surpassing T-Series to become YouTube's number one channel.

also-read-trending Trending

He tweeted:

"After six years, we have finally avenged Pewdiepie (Face holding back tears emoji)."

"So proud of you" - Online community reacts as MrBeast officially surpasses T-Series to become the #1 YouTuber

As expected, MrBeast's announcement on June 2, 2024, took the internet by storm, with his tweet garnering over 5.2 million views and more than 231k likes in just a few hours. With over 6,400 community members responding, the social media platform's CEO, Elon Musk, congratulated the content creator by writing:

"Wow, congrats!" said Elon Musk.

Karl Jacobs expressed pride in Jimmy, stating that becoming the number one YouTuber was the "craziest feeling ever":

"We did it. So proud of you Jimmy. Thanks, everyone, this is the craziest feeling ever," wrote Karl Jacobs.

Popular gaming YouTuber Kelly "The Act Man" shared a photo from PewDiePie's diss track against T-Series, B**ch Lasagna, with the caption:

"You have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever," tweeted The Act Man.

Meanwhile, numerous netizens congratulated the 26-year-old, with X user @scubaryan_ calling him the "greatest YouTuber of all time":

Netizens on X comment on the YouTuber surpassing T-Series to become number one on the platform (Image via X)
Netizens on X comment on the YouTuber surpassing T-Series to become number one on the platform (Image via X)

At the time of writing, MrBeast's channel has 267,067,448 subscribers, while T-Series' channel boasts 266,719,536.

T-Series has not commented on being dethroned as YouTube's number one channel. What it says remains to be seen.

