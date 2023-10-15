"Talentless, ugly, dumba*s b**ch" - The Act Man goes off at SSSniperwolf doxing Jacksfilms, seemingly compares her to Quantum TV

Popular gaming YouTuber Kelly "The Act Man" has weighed in on the controversy involving John "Jacksfilms" and Alia "SSSniperwolf." For those unaware, Jacksfilms and SSSniperwolf's ongoing beef reached a boiling point on October 14, 2023, when the latter seemingly doxed the 35-year-old by sharing a series of Instagram Stories (now-deleted), that were allegedly photographed outside of his house.

In response to this, Jacksfilms referred to SSSniperwolf as a "stalker" and asked YouTube to demonetize her channel. He added:

"SSSniperwolf just doxed me on her IG. Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content and stalk YouTubers. YouTube, demonetize this dangerous creator, or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it."

SSSniperwolf shared another Instagram Story in which she accused Jacksfilms of harassing her "for months":

"This creep has been harassing me for months, then plays victim saying, I threatened him when I just wanted to talk to him. I have no ill intentions. It's so sad when people have to constantly create drama to pay their bills."

Sharing his thoughts on the debacle, The Act Man went off at SSSniperwolf and seemingly compared her with contentious content creator Quantum TV. He remarked:

"Sssniperwolf is such a talentless, ugly, dumba*s b**ch. Instead of taking criticism, she pulls a Quantum TV, and doxes her critics, and shows up (at) their house. Absolute f**king s*umbag."

The Act Man's tweet in response to the Jacksfilms and SSSniperwolf drama (Image via X)

"Bro did not have to pull looks into this" - The Act Man's strong sentiments for SSSniperwolf leaves netizens divided

The Act Man's take on the YouTuber drama has elicited over 296 responses on X (formerly Twitter). According to one netizen, the content creator shouldn't have commented on SSSniperwolf's appearance. They wrote:

"Bro did not have to pull looks into this."

X user's thoughts on the YouTuber's recent tweet (Image via X)

Kelly responded by writing:

"Her personality is ugly. I don't care what she looks like."

The YouTuber's response to the netizens' aforementioned comment (Image via X)

X user @Zerolimit007 wondered if the police had been called on SSSniperwolf as a result of her antics:

Online community responding to the YouTuber's comment 1/3 (Image via X)

Others, meanwhile, were looking forward to watching The Act Man's video on SSSniperwolf:

Online community responding to the YouTuber's comment 2/3 (Image via X)

Here are some more pertinent responses:

Online community responding to the YouTuber's comment 3/3 (Image via X)

This isn't the first time The Act Man has called out SSSniperwolf. On August 8, 2023, he shared his thoughts on the latter's reaction content, labeling it "f**king awful."

Earlier today, Jacksfilms addressed the community, stating that the incident had left him shaken. Asserting that SSSniperwolf had crossed the line by showing up at his house, Jacksfilms requested YouTube to ban her from the platform.