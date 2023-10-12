"Quantum TV had plans to murder me and my family" - The Act Man's startling revelation leaves fans shocked

Popular internet personality Kelly "The Act Man" shared some rather shocking information about YouTuber Quantum TV. On October 11, 2023, The Act Man took to X (formerly Twitter) and cited Quantum TV's ex-wife and his former Discord moderator, who claimed that Quantum TV' had "plans to murder" him and his family around the time of Christmas in 2022.

The content creator added:

"So according to Quantum TV's ex-wife and his former discord moderator, Quantum TV had plans to murder me and my family around Christmas time last year. In any case, I'm on my way to the shooting range."

The Act Man attached a screenshot of a comment made by a user known as "Anonymous Advice." They claimed to have obtained information about Quantum TV that had "never been released until now."

They wrote:

"Behind closed doors, Quantum imagines killing Act Man and his entire family, in the days after their contentious back n'forth last year. This has never been released until now. 'When he was mad at Act Man, he would say if he had nothing to lose, he would go and kill him and the family. Which, was a normal reaction from him, considering the events and what a big deal it was for him. So, I was used to hearing stuff like that but that's not the scary part...'"

Anonymous Advice's post continued further:

"'He said if he planned out the shooting, he would stake out the family while they were home, learn their daily routines, etc. Then wait until a major holiday like Christmas when 'everyone's guards was let down,' and then get them all one-by-one.'"

"This is horrible" - Netizens react to The Act Man's recent tweet about Quantum TV's alleged plans

The Act Man's social media update has drawn over 879 reactions, with YouTuber Donut Operator offering him assistance:

One fan was taken aback by the situation, commenting:

Mutahar, better known as "SomeOrdinaryGamers," also shared his thoughts:

Fortnite content creator, Scyan, sympathized with The Act Man, writing:

"Murder… and that's the person YouTube took the side of. This is horrible I'm sorry to hear, man."

For context, The Act Man was embroiled in a massive feud with Quantum TV last year, during which both of them went off at each other on numerous occasions. Things took a turn for the worse when YouTube demonetized Kelly's channel and removed a video titled The Dark Age of YouTube.

Those interested can read about the timeline of the Act Man vs. Quantum TV controversy.