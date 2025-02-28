Kai Cenat leaves no holds barred as he calls out PewDiePie fans

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently wrapped up another streaming marathon with the Batman: Arkham series. On February 24, 2025, during the second leg of his playthrough involving Arkham: Origins, he presented an argument before his viewers, one involving YouTube veteran Felix "PewDiePie" Kjelberg. Before speaking, the streamer clarified that his thoughts might be unpopular.

Essentially, Kai questioned the YouTuber's success, wondering why Felix gained as much traction as he did:

"This may be an L take, and, I apologize in advance, but I couldn't see how ni**as got into PewDiePie, I'm sorry... I'll be honest, that might be an L take though."

PewDiePie is one of YouTube's most decorated creators of all time. His achievements include being the most subscribed individual YouTuber, a title he held for nearly a decade from 2013 to 2019.

That being said, Cenat and fellow streamer Lil Rodney son or "girlhefunny1x" — who played Robin during the series — couldn't seem to get behind the hype. Rodney echoed Kai Cenat's views on this and said he wasn't in tune with the PewDiePie wave:

"Nah, I agree. I feel like I didn't watch him."

Rodney also flipped the script, giving his fellow streamer a reality check, letting him know that there are people out there who may not understand Cenat's position as one of Twitch's top creators:

"It be like that sometimes, because everybody's not for everybody, because some ni**as may say that about you."

Not the first time Kai Cenat has spoken against PewDiePie during a livestream

It seems like Cenat's views on Kjelberg have been held for years. In 2022, while he was still on the come-up, he was asked a question during a broadcast alongside his fellow AMP members, Agent00, Chrisnxtdoor, and Fanum.

On the topic of YouTubers, Agent posed a query to the group:

"Who do you guys think is the most overrated YouTuber?"

After a bit of thought, Kai Cenat gave a definitive answer:

"Imma keep it a stack, me personally, I don't know how PewDiePie has the most subscribers."

At the time, PewDiePie had gone past the 100 million subscriber mark, but Jimmy "MrBeast" was a close second. In November 2022, MrBeast bridged the gap and surpassed Felix in subscriber count, taking the mantle as the most-subscribed individual YouTuber.

Kai then suggested that he felt there were better quality creators on the platform, including playthrough YouTuber CoryxKenshin:

"I feel like ni**as like CoryxKenshin, and a whole lot of other ni**as is like... "

In other news, Kai Cenat jokingly claims that IShowSpeed has a "daughter" as the two streamers prank each other during a live stream.

