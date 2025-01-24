"And he doesn't get banned?": Streaming community divided at Kai Cenat bursting fireworks indoors

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has found himself trending again after a rather impulsive decision in his recent stream (January 24, 2025). A clip from the broadcast went viral, showcasing the streamer lighting a firecracker inside his streaming room. Although the explosion lasted only a few seconds, it was certainly loud. The streamer reacted:

"Why would I do that? Why the f**k would I do that sh*t? That was CGI."

Needless to say, many found this decision to be quite rash and potentially hazardous. The popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) also shared the clip, garnering mixed reactions from netizens. A couple of users even pointed out that he should've been banned for the seemingly reckless action:

"And he doesn’t get banned?" said @Dsa4teen

"Where’s the Twitch ban? I thought they said they weren’t letting people do that," said @SpreeGG

"Why on earth would anyone ever do this?" said @JarJarBeef

"Adin Ross and Speed have done it as well. YouTube is washed," said @Veggie983893

Some fans, however, saw the funny side of the incident:

"There's nothing funnier than this room and fireworks going off in it," said @CXDYXLLXN

"I wouldn’t call this 'almost burned down his crib.' Zero secondary fire beyond the firework itself. Chill out," said @TheMedicMike

Not the first time Kai Cenat has burst fireworks indoors

While a recent clip of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat setting off a firework inside his room has gone viral, those familiar with the streamer might recall that he made headlines last summer for doing something similar.

On July 4, 2024, Kai Cenat collaborated with fellow YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." The duo displayed an impressive collection of boxed and stacked fireworks in what appeared to be Cenat's usual streaming room at the AMP mansion.

After a dramatic interaction with fellow AMP member "ImDavisss," one of the firecrackers was ignited, triggering a chain reaction that caused all the fireworks to burn and explode. The room quickly filled with smoke, forcing the stream to be cut short.

It was later revealed that the entire stream was staged, and the room in question had been replicated to resemble Kai's usual streaming space. In reality, they were in a field specially set up by MrBeast for the event.

Another streamer who went viral for setting off fireworks indoors was YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." During his 4th of July celebration in 2022, the streamer thought it would be a good idea to ignite a firework inside his room. Unsurprisingly, things quickly went south, ultimately requiring the fire department to intervene.

