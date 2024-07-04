Did Kai Cenat set off fireworks in a fake room? Netizens believe his July 4, 2024, livestream wasn't from his streaming room

Twitch's biggest name Kai Cenat (11.9 million followers) teamed up with YouTube's biggest name Jimmy "MrBeast" (296 million subscribers) today for a rather explosive stream (quite literally). The two appeared on Kai's Twitch channel as part of their July 4th celebrations. The room was filled with hundreds of cartons containing various types of fireworks.

Toward the end of the stream, which ran for about 55 minutes, another streamer and AMP member David "ImDavisss" entered and lit a firecracker. This caused a chain reaction as the entire room was quickly filled with sparks and fireworks (before the broadcast went offline).

Initially, the entire situation appeared concerning given the potentially hazardous situation that could've come forward. However, netizens put on their detective glasses and figured out clues suggesting the room that appeared to be Kai's Atlanta mansion was a set staged for the stream.

Trending

Did Kai Cenat use a false set for his stream? Streaming community reacts

Kai Cenat had a wild ride earlier today (July 4, 2024) with fellow content creator MrBeast. The room went up in smoke and fireworks after fellow Twitch streamer ImDavisss lit the fuse on a firecracker.

However, fans have taken matters into their own hands and discovered evidence proving that the room with the fireworks was just a fake set that Kai and MrBeast must have switched back before the stream.

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" was among the creators who quickly debunked the room. He provided a screenshot comparison of the pillars present in the latest room shown in Kai's stream to his regular room. Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Netizens on X have also found other evidence, such as the room shown in today's stream lacking a couple of charging sockets beside one of the doors. These sockets were visible in his previous streams. Watch the comparison here:

Expand Tweet

FaZe Clan member and Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" took to his X account to share his opinion, suggesting the entire setup was orchestrated so MrBeast could promote his Feastables on Kai's stream. In exchange, MrBeast built a fake room for the stream. He wrote:

"Kai Cenat promoted Mr Beast chocolate 5 minutes before they exploded the room. Mr Beast built a fake room to promote his new chocolate flavor and in return create a fake room for Kai to blow up. If I go missing you know the truth, open your third eye."

Stable Ronaldo presents his theory to the conversation (Image via X)

Despite the concerning fireworks in the seemingly fake room, the creators present (Kai Cenat, MrBeast, and ImDavisss) were left unharmed. If it was indeed a fake room, they possibly took precautions and safety measures beforehand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback