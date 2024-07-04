"This gotta be a set, right?" - Fans speculate as Kai Cenat and Davis set off numerous fireworks indoors live on stream

Twitch star Kai Cenat has taken the internet by storm after he and fellow AMP member Davis, also known as "ImDavisss," set off numerous fireworks indoors during a livestream. On July 4, 2024, Cenat surprised the content creation and streaming communities by teaming up with YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast." They got together in a room full of various types of fireworks.

MrBeast bid farewell at the 40-minute mark of the broadcast. Almost immediately, Davis picked up a blue fireworks box and displayed it to the audience. Cenat, meanwhile, pleaded with the content creator not to let them off indoors.

The New Yorker said:

"Bro, stop! What the f**k? You're not doing that s**t, on god! You're going to pay for everything I got, bro. You're paying for everything I got. Stop playing with me, bro! Stop! Stop! You're so dumb! I'm not f**king with you! Stop! You're not doing that in my room."

Davis ignited the firework moments later. The resultant explosion lit up all the other firecrackers in the room.

The Twitch streamers' shenanigans have gone viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X, eliciting reactions from thousands of netizens.

A 26-second clip from the broadcast was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where Redditor u/az943 speculated that the incident occurred on a set instead of Cenat's actual room. They said:

"This gotta be a set right? I just watched it live, there's no way that's real right?" commented Redditor u/az943

One community member believed the fireworks were "definitely" let off in a set, referring to the livestreaming moment as a "W script":

"He just... burned down Kai's house.. right? Edit: Oh yeah, it's definitely a set. W script though, chat was going crazy lmao," said Redditor u/24_Hours_Later

One True King (OTK) member Nick "Nmplol" also chimed in with his thoughts, writing:

"I will never be able to be as successful as Kai. I don't got it in me," wrote Twitch streamer Nmplol.

Fans react to Kai Cenat's viral clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

xQc calls out "gullible" fans for believing Kai Cenat let off several fireworks inside his room

Timestamp: 40:15

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has also commented on Kai Cenat and Davis bursting several firecrackers indoors. During a livestream earlier today (July 4, 2024), the former Overwatch pro called out "gullible" fans for believing that the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner set off fireworks inside his room.

While analyzing the room where Cenat hosted his livestream, xQc said:

"This, brother, you're gullible. Like, look at the fictional on the wall. Okay? Not the same house. There you go. Now stop f**king spamming me in the chat."

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat had not confirmed whether his recent livestream was hosted from his room or a set. What he says remains to be seen.

