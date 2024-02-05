"Hope he's joking, Malena carries": Fans react after Nmplol mentions his girlfriend Malena might retire from streaming

In a recent stream on the popular Twitch streamer ExtraEmily's channel, infamous streamer Nick 'nmplol' announced that his girlfriend Malena, who also is a streamer, is about to retire. In the clip, Nmplol also said that 2024 will be a rough year for him because of his father getting old and Malena retiring. The couple have a shared Twitch channel where Nick's girlfriend is mostly seen participating in cooking streams IRL streams.

The clip of Nick's statement has gone viral on Reddit, with fans and viewers shocked to hear about Malena's retirement.

One Redditor, u/nonax, said he hoped the news wasn't true since, according to him, Malena is the one that carries their Twitch streams:

"Hope he's joking, Malena carries."

In the clip, after talking about Malena's retirement, Nick also mentioned that he will be focusing on his health this year.

"Hope she isn't": Viewers upset as nmplol announces possible retirement for Malena

Nmplol was recently nominated for the Best Shared Channel category in The Streamer Awards 2024. He shares his Twitch channel with his girlfriend, who can often be seen in his livestreams. Some users even claim that she is the reason why Nick's channel is popular and gaining subscribers.

With Malena retiring, the only person streaming on the channel would be Nick himself. Many users are not happy about the news. u/Regular_Wallaby8870 said:

"I really hope she isn't."

u/Many-Wasabi9141 speculates that the two may have broken up, which could be the reason for Malena "retiring" or leaving the channel:

u/ffsera said that if Malena stops streaming, the nmplol channel will be no more:

Since Nick's girlfriend hasn't appeared on the channel for a few weeks, u/itfeelslikethefirstt commented saying Nick should continue as is because he hasn't lost any followers or subscribers without her being around:

u/Jarlice completely believes the streamer and commented that the information must be true:

Malena has not yet confirmed whether she will be retiring from streaming. Nick is still actively engaging with his audience and viewers on their Twitch channel. Additionally, Nick is continuing to work with OTK (One True King), who hosted their own Valorant Invitational in November 2023. Nick participated in the event with his team.