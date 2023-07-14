"There is nothing wrong with that" - Nmplol responds to Sodapoppin's claim that the former suffers from an autistic eating disorder

During a livestream on July 13, 2023, Twitch power couple Nick "Nmplol" and Malena reacted to a viral video featuring their best friend Chance "Sodapoppin." In the video, the co-owner of One True King (OTK) discussed Nmplol's eating habits, implying that the streamer suffers from an autistic eating disorder known as Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID).

He said:

"There's something, that's like, closely related to, like, autism when it comes to... what is it called? ARFID (Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder). We suspect that he might have it. It's an eating disorder where he just can't eat specific types of foods. Most people tend to grow out of it. But, he seems to have not."

Nmplol slyly giggled while watching the video and responded:

"We all have things that are just - we just can't do! You know? And, there's nothing wrong with that. You know? It's just the way that it goes. You know? There's nothing wrong with that."

"You can't f**king listen to styrofoam over here diagnosing people" - Nmplol and Malena react to Sodapoppin's suspicion that Twitch star has ARFID

Nmplol was an hour into his broadcast when he reviewed top posts on his official subreddit. He then came across a video in which Sodapoppin discussed his suspicion that his friend has ARFID.

For context, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder is a new DSM-5 diagnosis that describes people who are selective eaters and sometimes have little interest in eating food.

Malena was seemingly unhappy with the World of Warcraft streamer's sentiments and said:

"You can't f**king listen to styrofoam over here... diagnosing people."

Timestamp: 01:17:35

Nmplol chimed in, comparing his situation to Sodapoppin's dislike of styrofoam and Malena's aversion to elevators:

"Listen. Everyone has a little bit of 'tism. Right, chat? And maybe, my 'tism is just food. It just is, guys. You know? Chance doesn't like styrofoam. Malena can't go on an elevator. You know? Like, we all, have like (Malena says 'phobia'), we all have things that we just can't do!"

Fans react to the streamers' clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. While some viewers claimed Malena became "defensive," others believed Sodapoppin was "right." Here's a snapshot of what netizens commented:

Fans in the YouTube comments section sharing their thoughts on the streamers' clip (Image via Nmplol Clips/YouTube)

Sodapoppin and Nmplol are among the most popular content creators on Twitch. On March 8, 2023, the former moved out to live with his girlfriend, Veibae, after living with the latter for over 10 years.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes