"Very interesting" - Nmplol says "very specific" streamers like Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat are being targeted by view bots

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 28, 2023 05:43 GMT
Nmplol gives his take on influx of view-botters on Twitch (Image via Sportskeeda)
During a livestream on June 27, 2023, One True King (OTK) co-owners Matthew "Mizkif," Nick "Nmplol," and EsfandTV commented on the prevalent view-botting situation on Twitch. According to Nmplol, "very specific" streamers like Imane "Pokimane" and Hasan "HasanAbi" were being targeted. Mizkif added that Kai Cenat and his friend Fanum's Twitch channels were also being view-botted.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Nmplol remarked:

"I'm just saying that people that are getting botted right now, it's very specific. And very interesting! (EsfandTV asks if numerous Twitch streamers were being targeted) No, it's just - I know Poki got hit and Hasan got hit (Mizkif mentions Kai Cenat and Fanum). It's very interesting. This morning, I didn't get hit. It's very interesting!"

"Isn't this 'hate view-botting' thing the dumbest thing ever" - Streaming community responds to Nmplol, Mizkif, and EsfandTV's take on the influx of view bots on Twitch

The OTK members' conversation continued, with EsfandTV jokingly calling the view-botters a "piece of s**t" for not artificially inflating his viewer count:

"Hey! Whoever is botting these guys, you're a piece of s**t in real life! Because you're not botting me. Come on, man!"

Timestamp: 02:51:15

Nmplol then mentioned the time when "follower bots" took over the Amazon-owned platform. He elaborated:

"Do you remember the follower bots that came around, a couple of years ago? And I got, like, three million followers? And, I go to Church with my mom and a kid goes, 'You have four million followers?!' And I'm like, 'Kind of.' It was so good, dude! And, like, sponsors, like, they actually believed they were real! And then Twitch ripped them all away from me. God, dude!"

The content creators' take on the influx of view-botters was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Redditor u/Schmarsten1306 wondered if the "hate view-botting" situation was the "dumbest thing ever" or if they missed the context of the controversy. They commented:

"Isn't this 'hate view-botting' thing the dumbest thing ever or am I missing a piece in that puzzle? You pay for a view-bot, which fills up the channels you want to "attack" (IDK [I don't know] how to phrase it otherwise), yet these channels end up with more viewers and get more ad revenue that way."
Comment by u/Schmarsten1306 from discussion NMPLOL says "The people that are getting botted right now is very specific" in LivestreamFail

In response, another Reddit user claimed that view-botting is "meant to damage" a streamer's reputation:

Comment by u/idkwhatevenhelp from discussion NMPLOL says "The people that are getting botted right now is very specific" in LivestreamFail

U/cgc86 added that botted viewers do not generate ad revenue for content creators:

Comment by u/cgc86 from discussion NMPLOL says "The people that are getting botted right now is very specific" in LivestreamFail

Meanwhile, one community member believed that it was not Tyler "Trainwreckstv" but his followers who were allegedly view-botting:

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on Nmplol, Mizkif, and EsfandTV&#039;s take on Twitch view-botting (Image via r/LivestreamFail)
Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Comment by u/fudgecake_surgeon from discussion NMPLOL says "The people that are getting botted right now is very specific" in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Zesty_Lime_1900 from discussion NMPLOL says "The people that are getting botted right now is very specific" in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/drunkenbull26 from discussion NMPLOL says "The people that are getting botted right now is very specific" in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/LordNmp from discussion NMPLOL says "The people that are getting botted right now is very specific" in LivestreamFail

Mizkif responded to view-botters who were also targeting his channel during a livestream on the same day. He threw shade at them, saying that he "loved" it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
