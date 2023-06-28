"Very interesting" - Nmplol says "very specific" streamers like Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat are being targeted by view bots

During a livestream on June 27, 2023, One True King (OTK) co-owners Matthew "Mizkif," Nick "Nmplol," and EsfandTV commented on the prevalent view-botting situation on Twitch. According to Nmplol, "very specific" streamers like Imane "Pokimane" and Hasan "HasanAbi" were being targeted. Mizkif added that Kai Cenat and his friend Fanum's Twitch channels were also being view-botted.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Nmplol remarked:

"I'm just saying that people that are getting botted right now, it's very specific. And very interesting! (EsfandTV asks if numerous Twitch streamers were being targeted) No, it's just - I know Poki got hit and Hasan got hit (Mizkif mentions Kai Cenat and Fanum). It's very interesting. This morning, I didn't get hit. It's very interesting!"

"Isn't this 'hate view-botting' thing the dumbest thing ever" - Streaming community responds to Nmplol, Mizkif, and EsfandTV's take on the influx of view bots on Twitch

The OTK members' conversation continued, with EsfandTV jokingly calling the view-botters a "piece of s**t" for not artificially inflating his viewer count:

"Hey! Whoever is botting these guys, you're a piece of s**t in real life! Because you're not botting me. Come on, man!"

Timestamp: 02:51:15

Nmplol then mentioned the time when "follower bots" took over the Amazon-owned platform. He elaborated:

"Do you remember the follower bots that came around, a couple of years ago? And I got, like, three million followers? And, I go to Church with my mom and a kid goes, 'You have four million followers?!' And I'm like, 'Kind of.' It was so good, dude! And, like, sponsors, like, they actually believed they were real! And then Twitch ripped them all away from me. God, dude!"

The content creators' take on the influx of view-botters was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Redditor u/Schmarsten1306 wondered if the "hate view-botting" situation was the "dumbest thing ever" or if they missed the context of the controversy. They commented:

"Isn't this 'hate view-botting' thing the dumbest thing ever or am I missing a piece in that puzzle? You pay for a view-bot, which fills up the channels you want to "attack" (IDK [I don't know] how to phrase it otherwise), yet these channels end up with more viewers and get more ad revenue that way."

In response, another Reddit user claimed that view-botting is "meant to damage" a streamer's reputation:

U/cgc86 added that botted viewers do not generate ad revenue for content creators:

Meanwhile, one community member believed that it was not Tyler "Trainwreckstv" but his followers who were allegedly view-botting:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Mizkif responded to view-botters who were also targeting his channel during a livestream on the same day. He threw shade at them, saying that he "loved" it.

