xQc goes off at his viewers for making "dumb jokes" about his ex-girlfriend Adept, says it needs to "die down"

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jul 03, 2024 10:55 GMT
xQc lambasts his chat over jokes involving his ex (Image via Kick/xQc and Instagram/Adept)
Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" was left annoyed by his viewers' recent antics in the chat, invoking jokes about his ex-girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Sammy "Adept." For those out of the loop, xQc and Adept dated between 2021 and 2022. However, their breakup followed a long and arduous legal battle.

xQc wants it to be in the past. Seeing some viewers mentioning Adept's name in the streamer's chat, the Juicer lashed out at the chat, exclaiming:

"I let people get away with the craziest banter that I think is fair game and sh*t. I don't mind that. But with how much she (Adept) was unhinged and how much you guys put it on me, all the sh*t that happened, the fact that you guys are grilling each other on this dumb, actual r*tard jokes about my ex is ridiculous."
Watch the Twitch streamer's rant on his chat here:

xQc talks gets mad at chat for making Adept jokes byu/permisionwiner inLivestreamFail

He added:

"Let that sh*t die down. Nobody actually gives a f**k. Brother, nobody gives a f**k. Let is f**king die. Let these people slide back to the f**king caves. Let them go back to where they f**king came from - absolutely f**king nothing. Bottom of the barrel, absolutely nothing."

xQc calls out Erobb221 for not moderating his chat's comments about Adept

xQc recently called out fellow Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" after their recent 1v1 battle on EA FC 24. xQc was visibly upset because Erobb221's chat continuously mentioned Adept's name to provoke him (especially a recent incident alleging how Adept had sold xQc's car). He spoke about such behavior with the following statement:

"Happened to Erobb's chat, he doesn't moderate it. The thing was out of control. Like, dude, some of this s**t is f**king cancer! Like, it's not even banter. This endless dogs**t of like, 'Haha, I'm going to put his ex's name (Adept) in the chat. Haha, stolen car. Hehe.' Like, this s**t is, like, dude, move on! Holy f**k!"
He also shared his feelings about Erobb's chat by saying,

"And his chat says the most unhinged s**t of all time. And the chat says, 'Oh, my god, look at Erobb's chat, he's so funny. They're saying some really unhinged s**t.' Brother... at that point, why should other people go this way and say the most unhinged s**t about him and his people, and go on all his s**t? "

For those wondering about the recent legal proceedings between xQc and Adept, they have ended for now. A few months ago, the Twitch streamer shared that he was out of all legal tangles. However, he recently disclosed that Adept has appealed the decision.

Edited by Angad Sharma
