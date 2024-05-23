"Crazy coincidence" - xQc addresses recent drama involving Adept, discloses lawsuit was "served and received"

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has spoken out about the recent drama involving his ex-girlfriend Samantha "Adept." For those out of the loop, on May 22, 2024, a video of Adept went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which she leaked an audio recording of a heated conversation with xQc about fellow content creator Aikobliss.

During a livestream on the Stake-backed platform earlier today (May 23, 2024), Felix discussed the situation and expressed his disappointment, claiming that the leaked audio recording was "five months old."

He said:

"People need to stop giving that s**t, man! On god! Jesus Christ, man, let that s**t f**king die, bro. Seriously! Bro, I let that s**t go a long time ago. You need to let that s**t die, brother. Brother, that bulls**t f**king leaked... that's, like, five months old! Guys, it's five months old. Holy s**t!"

Later in the broadcast, xQc disclosed that a lawsuit had been "served and received." While he did not name Adept, the former Overwatch pro described the recent incident as a "crazy coincidence."

He elaborated:

"You know what's crazy? Crazy coincidence. Out of all days, today was the day that the lawsuit was served. So, that's a good thing. Middle of the stream, like a couple of hours ago, I got a text saying that the lawsuit was received. Served and received."

Felix went on to say that he would not show up in court:

"Good luck in court, bruh. I'm not even going to show up."

Brief recap of recent updates in xQc and Adept's legal battle

After several months of legal battle, on December 6, 2023, xQc discussed the outcome of the court case with Adept, stating that the judge "found no evidence" in the case. Fast forward to March 6, 2024, during a Twitch livestream, the French-Canadian personality revealed that the judge had "pulled the plug on everything."

He explained:

"There's a new court filing, I think, in about this whole case thing. I think... the judge pretty much is, like, pulling the plug on everything... it's going back on the whole thing. Because I think they were going to try, like, a bunch of other claims or some s**t, and I think that kind of nullifies the whole thing."

On March 28, 2024, xQc claimed to have "won everything" in the legal battle against his former partner, stating that she "stood no chance."

Last month, on April 26, 2024, the 28-year-old insinuated that Adept was "setting up an appeal" and that he might have to return to court at some point.

