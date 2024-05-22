xQc's former partner Adept leaks recording of a past fight due to his "relationship" with Aikobliss

Twitch creator xQc's ex-girlfriend Samantha "adeptthebest" has leaked a recording of a verbal spat between the two during a stream on Twitch. As per the audio, the disagreement seemingly emerged due to xQc's interactions with fellow streamer Aikobliss. The conversation was about how the two were roleplaying together while playing Grand Theft Auto on the NoPixel server.

Adept can be heard expressing her disappointment with xQc and seemingly accusing him of going on a "date" with Aiko in-game. She said the latter had "promised her" that he would not engage in such behavior. In the audio, she can be heard saying:

"Félix, I'm not laughing. I don't find it funny 'cause you promised me you wouldn't do it."

"It's just a roleplayer": Adeptthebest leaks audio of heated conversation with xQc about Aikobliss

Formerly a couple, Samantha and Félix "xQc" had a public fallout since breaking their relationship in September 2022. Since then, the two have been embroiled in legal conflicts, with her suing him for allegedly committing "family violence."

As xQc discussed in a stream on October 4, 2023, Adept's legal team had demanded "millions of dollars" from the Juicer as compensation to settle the lawsuit. Eventually, as per Félix, he was acquitted after a grand jury heard the case and found no "probable cause" to charge him with the alleged crimes.

Again, in a stream on March 6, 2024, Félix addressed a new case filed against him by Samantha. However, things did not go too far, as the judge "pulled the plug" on the matter and "nullified it."

In the audio conversation between the two, Félix clarified his relationship with Aikobliss, stating that she is "just a roleplayer" and that the two had not gone on a date. He stated:

"It's just a roleplayer and she doesn't have like a life and sh**, you know?... It wasn't a date, it was just asking her to do dishes for me."

Furthermore, Samantha accused him of donating a "hundred subs" to Aiko. In response, Félix asked:

"Would you like me to explain that?"

Aiko has discussed her association with Félix in her past streams and stated that the two were "just friends." They have played various games together, such as Minecraft and Counter-Strike 2, besides GTA Roleplaying.

Félix is known to speak his mind, often opining on various topics in the streaming community. Recently, he called out those who criticized him and TrainwrecksTV for their gambling streams on Twitch, before the activity was banned from the platform. He also called those protesting gambling on Twitch "losers."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback