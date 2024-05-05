"You're a loser": xQc calls out those who criticized him and Train for gambling on Twitch

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" talked about his feelings regarding the criticism he and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" received for their gambling streams on Twitch. The creator talked about how he was called out by other creators, like purple platform, which eventually led Twitch to release a new set of guidelines in 2022.

While implying that those who called out the creators possibly considered themselves the "Messiah", and that they felt that they deserved a reward for being morally correct, xQc went a step further and called those protesting gambling activities on the platform "losers". He stated:

"Like, what do you think prompts somebody to do this? What do you think, because they're like the messiah, they're like, Gandhi? That they save the world? Like, dude, they want something out of it, some sort of reward... they feel they should get the bonus for being morally just. The reality is, there isn't. You're, you're a loser. You're not better than anybody else, you're a dumbf**k."

"Doing our thing in our corner": xQc talks about being criticized by Twitch creators for gambling streams

Félix and Train are some of the biggest creators associated with Stake.com, the gambling platform behind Kick. While xQc is known to have landed the $100 million non-exclusive contract with Kick, Tyler is a co-founder of the platform, which explains the inclination of the pair towards gambling content.

As Félix stated, the pair promoted their streams in their "corner" before being disrupted by other creators. He expressed his belief that those who are against gambling should not engage in it and benefit from that particular lifestyle. He stated:

"Me and Train were doing our thing in our corner, doing 'Book! Book! Book!' and yelling at preconceived dumb f**king pixels, okay? In our corner of the internet. Until everybody went and said that, 'I would personally have never gambled, I would never do this'... Just don't gamble, don't do that and benefit from the rewards that lifestyle comes with. "

xQc also recently commented on the massive ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which saw him siding with the Canadian rapper and calling Kendrick's music a "snoozefest".