"Some of this s**t is f**king cancer!" - xQc calls out Twitch streamer Erobb221's community for mocking him and Adept

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has called out Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221's" community for their behavior. During a livestream on July 3, 2024, xQc went head-to-head against Erobb221 in EA FC 24. However, things did not go in the French-Canadian personality's favor, as Erobb221 emerged victorious.

At the six-hour mark of the Kick stream, xQc's attention was drawn to his viewers, some of whom voiced their discontent about his decision to mute Twitch streamer JesseSMFI during the 1v1 event. Responding to these criticisms, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Dude, imagine being mad at me for muting Jesse. Brother, I'm doing a 1v1, and I get a bunch of bulls**t comments. I don't give a f**k about it. I don't know what you want from me. I muted. Like, how is that bad?"

A few moments later, xQc claimed that viewers engaging in lighthearted banter was a thing "of the past." According to him, viewers now throw "trash insults." He elaborated:

"Brother, one thing you need to understand. Listen, the chat having good, fun banter, and actual fun interaction, that's like the time of the past. Now it's, like, just actually just trash insults. Like, actual dogs**t! Like, why wouldn't you understand the difference between doing banter and just doing straight insults that are complete dogs**t?"

The 28-year-old then called out Erobb221 for not moderating his Twitch chat. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the latter's community for mocking him and his ex-girlfriend Samantha "Adept."

He said:

"Happened to Erobb's chat, he doesn't moderate it. The thing was out of control. Like, dude, some of this s**t is f**king cancer! Like, it's not even banter. This endless dogs**t of like, 'Haha, I'm going to put his ex's name in the chat. Haha, stolen car. Hehe.' Like, this s**t is, like, dude, move on! Holy f**k!"

"I find that f**king appalling" - xQc accuses Twitch streamer Erobb221's community of saying the "most unhinged s**t"

During the same Kick livestream, xQc accused Twitch streamer Erobb221's community of saying the "most unhinged s**t." He explained:

"And his chat says the most unhinged s**t of all time. And the chat says, 'Oh, my god, look at Erobb's chat, he's so funny. They're saying some really unhinged s**t.' Brother... at that point, why should other people go this way and say the most unhinged s**t about him and his people, and go on all his s**t? We're not doing none of that!"

The Quebec native also questioned why he "shouldn't say crazy s**t" about Erobb221's life:

"The most unhinged s**t of all time about my life, then why shouldn't I say some crazy s**t about his life? I mean, that'll just be a fair game. That's just s**t behavior, man. Bro, I find that f**king appalling."

At the time of writing, Erobb221 had not responded to xQc's comments. What he says remains to be seen.

