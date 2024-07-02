Kick streamer PrimeLightskin pulls out gun during altercation with a couple

A controversial Kick clip has emerged out of an IRL broadcast hosted by a streamer PrimeLightskin, within which he can be seen brandishing a gun at a couple on the street. The stream seems to show the streamer walking along with his friend until they encounter a couple seemingly kissing in public. After PrimeLightskin's friend interrupted the couple, the two parties could be seen getting into a verbal altercation.

After the woman tried to grab the streamer and his friend's camera, PrimeLightskin brandished a gun, which was visible on stream. Not only that, the creator could be seen threatening to shoot the couple if they touched his camera and other property. After this encounter, PrimeLightskin's Kick account seems unavailable, and attempting to open it displays a 404 error.

Trigger Warning: Threats of violence.

The Kick creator's channel has seemingly been taken down by Kick (Image via PrimeLightskin/Kick_)

Kick creator brandishes gun during altercation while hosting IRL live stream

PrimeLightskin's IRL broadcast took a turn for the worse after an altercation ended with the creator threatening to shoot a couple. The drama began after PrimeLightskin's friend, who also seemed to be livestreaming, walked up to a couple and started yelling at them.

Although the conversation between the two parties could not be heard properly, they seemed to be cussing the other out. The friend started off by stating:

"You ain't sh**!... F**k yourself!"

The woman then grabbed his camera and eventually grabbed that of PrimeLightskin. This seemed to agitate the Kick creator, who stated:

"You want a problem? You just grabbed my phone! You just grabbed my phone! Don't touch my sh**!"

It was at this point that the creator began threatening to "shoot" the woman with the gun in his hand, which was visible to the camera. He stated:

"I promise you I'll shoot the sh**- Let, let it go! Don't touch my sh**! I promise you... I promise you I'll blow you away! She touched us first!"

Fortunately, the ordeal ended there and no actual violence occurred between the two parties. Although no official announcement has been made by either the platform or PrimeLightskin, the creator's channel is now inaccessible on Kick.

Kick is known for its sometimes "unpredictable" and "high-risk" IRL streams, as described by Kick CEO Eddie Craven. Talking about issues in enforcing guidelines to the IRL streams due to them being included within the Just Chatting category, Craven announced on June 22, 2024, that two new categories would be made available.

These would be the IRL and the Chat Roulette categories with their own special guidelines and active moderation. Despite them having gone live, such unprecedented altercations seem to continue taking place.

