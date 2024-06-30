Controversial streamers Jon Zherka and Heelmike get into a physical fight live on stream

Controversial internet personalities Jon Zherka and Michael "Heelmike" have once again garnered attention on social media after they engaged in a physical fight live on stream. On June 30, 2024, the streamers collaborated for an IRL broadcast and got embroiled in an argument.

Heelmike was upset that Jon Zherka invited someone who called him names. He said:

"Bro, he has beef with me! It was dumb to even let him in! The guy was calling me a pedophile for f**king weeks! The problem is... (Jon Zherka responds, 'So say you knew! Say you knew! Say you knew I had beef with him.') I just found out now... and you know he's banned on my..."

Trending

After some back and forth, Jon Zherka threw water in Heelmike's face, prompting the latter to retaliate by splashing the water on the Canadian-Albanian personality. Things continued to worsen, as Jon Zherka tried to slap Heelmike.

After the former Twitch streamer left, Heelmike remarked:

"F**king re**rd! You've got a f**king temperament of a child! A child! Look at you! You pulled out your shoulder again. You f**king junkie! You f**king idiot! What the f**k! (Are you) you all right?"

Expand Tweet

Why are Jon Zherka and Heelmike considered controversial streamers? Recent scandal summarized

Earlier this month, on June 10, 2024, Jon Zherka and Heelmike made headlines after they got permanently banned from Kick. Jake Lucky, a prominent esports personality, reported the situation, claiming that Kick's decision to suspend the two content creators was "irreversible."

Jake Lucky wrote:

"Kick have permanently banned both streamers HeelMike and Zherka following a series of controversial events over the past year. The decision, I've been told, will be irreversible."

Jon Zherka responded to the scandal by writing that he had done "nothing wrong":

"I did nothing wrong. Followed every professional step by ID checking with multiple people and making sure that it was real by asking Abby before going on with the with IRL stream. A trusted worker of ours (Abby) clearly sniped us for clout on our off day and lied nonstop with the real ID of her friend's sister that looks just like her."

This is not the first time Jon Zherka has gotten involved in a physical altercation. Back in November 2023, the IRL streamer went viral on social media after fellow content creator Harison "HSTikkyTokky" slammed him during a street fight in Miami, Florida.