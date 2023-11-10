Who is HSTikkyTokky? Kick streamer's rise to popularity explored

Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" is a 22-year-old British fitness influencer whose content is focused on IRL vlogs surrounding his daily life. He also offers fitness programs and diet plans to his audience. The streamer streams primarily on Kick, owing to its relatively lax moderation tactics. He has earned a significant following for his channel, with more than 73,000 followers keeping up with the streamer's life.

However, from the alleged use of illegal substances on a livestream to recently getting swatted, the Kick streamer has earned a name for himself within the community for his contentious behavior.

This article explores the streamer's rise to fame and the past controversies that have shaped his career into what it is today.

Exploring HSTikkyTokky's career and events leading up to his recent swatting

HSTikkyTokky is a Kick streamer known for his notorious antics. (Image via HSTIKKYTOKKY4/X)

Harrison started his fitness journey at the age of 16 and began posting progress comparison photos on social media, showcasing his transformation. He eventually started gaining followers for his unfiltered persona and accumulated over 500,000 followers on Instagram and 900,000 followers on TikTok.

Later, he diversified from being a social media influencer to IRL streaming on Kick. His streams showcased his dating endeavors, various collaborations with fellow Kick streamers such as Adin Ross, and his lavish lifestyle. The streamer found a strong fanbase on the platform, with over 70,000 followers tuning into his streams.

However, his controversial actions on broadcast did not go unnoticed, with the streamer eventually landing in trouble with authorities more than once. In 2022, the streamer was arrested for obstructing a police officer after Harrison's friend was seen on a video allegedly exposing himself indecently.

He was apparently pepper sprayed during the encounter along with his friend; however, he was eventually released due to a lack of evidence.

The streamer has also landed in trouble for allegedly using illegal substances while on stream, with him admitting his usage to his audience more than once. Apart from this, his opinions and lifestyle choices have led many viewers to compare him to contentious celebrity Andrew Tate, with Harrison also challenging the former to a boxing match in the past.

On November 9, 2023, Harrison and fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross landed in hot water yet again as they were swatted live on stream during a gym IRL broadcast. The cops stated that the reason was due to a report that claimed a person in the gym was holding a gun.

Adin tried to explain to the authorities that he and HSTikkyTokky were livestreaming and that someone was "pranking" them. One officer on the scene then exclaimed:

"Come here and sit down! Who is this that's calling? You guys calling?Okay, come over here and sit down. I don't care who's famous or not! Sit down! Let's go and sit down!"

As it turns out, they had inadvertently revealed the name of the gym while live, leading to them getting swatted. After the confusion with the authorities was cleared, the streamers were let go.

Recently, HSTikkyTokky and Adin Ross got involved in a feud with Kick streamer Zherka, where the streamer made controversial claims about Adin's ex, Pami Baby. Adin and Pami were in a long-term relationship before they broke up last year. Continuing his long-term rivalry with Adin Ross, Zherka made claims about having intimate relations with Pami, which went viral in the streaming community.