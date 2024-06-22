Kick CEO Eddie Craven announces two new streaming categories, one for "IRL streaming" and one for "Chatroulette"

Kick CEO Eddie Craven has announced new upcoming categories for Kick, namely "IRL streaming" and "Chatroulette". Craven stated that this would allow for the Kick moderators to better supervise these "high-risk" streams where unpredictable content may sometimes emerge. As per Eddie Craven, Kick is set to officially announce the categories on June 23, 2024.

Craven also stated that this would allow for a differentiation between Just Chatting streams and IRL streams, which were earlier simply grouped under the category of "Just Chatting".

Eddie Craven has also revealed that these two new categories would have entirely different content guidelines than the rest of the website. He stated:

"We have actually two new categories coming out tomorrow. One for IRL streaming and one for chatroulette, which will have completely separate guidelines than the rest of the website. It's going to make it so much easier for our moderation team to be able to moderate these sort of high-risk streams, you know. These high-risk streams where unpredictable content can arise. "

Talking about the safeguards the platform will take for the "high-risk" streams as well as the subsequent benefit it would serve to the Kick moderation team, Eddie Craven continued:

"So, we're going to make sure every single person in those chatroulette and IRL category, there's always an active moderator there ready to turn the stream off in case things, you know, get out of control... So, I think that's going to hopefully remove a lot of those problematic situations that get sometimes left unchecked because they're kind of you know, sharing that Just Chatting category."

Kick has garnered quite a name for itself within the streaming community, with many benefits to speak of for any affiliated content creator, including their relatively relaxed content policy, ad-less approach, and a 95:5 split benefiting the streamer.

Conversely, the platform has often come under scrutiny for the controversial content that often is broadcasted by streamers, including physical altercations, and unlawful activities like reckless driving.

The new changes introduced by Kick will lead to increased moderation from the platform regarding IRL streams, which may affect big creators of the platform like Rangesh "N3on", Jack Doherty, and Adin Ross.

The exact changes in guidelines or specifics regarding new guidelines have not yet been revealed, although it is speculated that this information will be a part of the official announcement set for tomorrow (June 23, 2024).

Eddie Craven also emphasized that Kick would not be taking the path of its rival platform, Twitch, in terms of banning creators outright. He stated:

"0.1% of people who were a little bit, little bit edgy, maybe have larger audiences and have definitely caused a few headlines which probably doesn't help the overall image of Kick... We say this internally, we say we don't want to be Twitch 2.0, and by Twitch 2.0 that means we ban, ban, ban, ban, ban... Just ban people because it's the easiest thing to do, trust me."

Kick co-founder and streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" had recently announced that Kick was also working on a Channel Points-like feature which is seen on Twitch, which would benefit both creators as well as audiences on the platform.