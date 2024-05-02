"You are going to see a lot of people cutting up": Adin Ross warns Kick against allowing reckless driving streams

Days after IRL streamers Rangesh "N3on" and Squeeze Benz crashed a car while streaming, Adin Ross called out Kick for allowing reckless driving on the platform. The part owner of the website recently raised the issue of allowing creators to make content while dangerously driving on the road.

Adin claimed that letting such streams be on Kick may encourage other people to do the same on their channel, which can even lead to the loss of "innocent lives." Ross stated:

"You are going to see a lot of people start cutting up. You are going to see a lot of people start police chasing. And that's going to lead to innocent lives being passed away. That's the problem I had with this being streamed on Kick. You get what I am saying? That's the issue I have."

He then brought up the fact that while watching people driving recklessly and threading in and out of traffic at dangerous speeds may look entertaining, it is bound to end in accidents. Adin Ross also noted that not everyone will be as good as the controversial Kick streamer Squeeze Benz, saying:

"I am not trying to be a Karen. Guys, I get it's entertaining. It's endorsing it so other people become shi**y drivers. Guys, not everyone will be as talented as Squeeze at cutting up."

"You are going to see more accidents": Adin Ross claims letting streamers such as Squeeze Benz on Kick will lead others to copy his dangerous driving for content

Expand Tweet

While reacting to a clip of Squeeze Benz, who has garnered a reputation for hiding his face while streaming reckless driving content, Adin Ross explained to his chat the issue he had. He stated that allowing such streams would encourage others to emulate Squeeze, which is not good. Ross said:

"Chat, okay, I am going to explain the issue. I am not going to pause, I am going to speed it up. The issue is going to be this. There is a 100% going to be a group of people, a group of kids or whatever it is, that thinks this sh*t is cool to do."

He further claimed that by allowing these kinds of broadcasts, Kick would be endangering young impressionable kids. Here's what he said:

"So what's going to happen is a bunch of people are going to try to cut up and you are going to see a lot more accidents. God forbid nobody truly dies or gets hurt. That's the issue I have, right? That's the issue I have."

This is not the first time that he has had something to say about the recent car crash featuring Squeeze Benz and N3on. After N3on got banned for only a day following the incident, Adin Ross heavily criticized Kick for the light penalty, accusing the platform of playing favorites.