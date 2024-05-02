"Are we leaking his race?" - N3on claims to know notorious internet personality Squeeze Benz's real identity

During a livestream on May 2, 2024, Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" discussed his off-stream interaction with notorious internet personality Squeeze Benz. For those unaware, Squeeze Benz is a New York-based individual, well-known for his reckless driving. On April 29, 2024, he and N3on drove a Lamborghini Urus while Squeeze Benz concealed his identity by wearing a helmet and not speaking during the broadcast.

Things took a turn for the worse when they got involved in an accident live on stream. N3on and Squeeze Benz were later accused of committing a "hit-and-run."

Earlier today, the Indian-American personality stated that he reconnected with Squeeze Benz off-stream, where he learned about his real identity. Wondering if he should "leak" it to his audience, N3on remarked:

"You know what's crazy? Chat, I'm going to say it. F**k it. Is that f**ked up to say? Chat, you know what's crazy? On my mother's heartbeat, on my mother's life, I met Squeeze off-stream with no helmet on, bro. No sped helmet on, bro. I met him."

While referring to Squeeze Benz as a person who "almost killed him," The Kick streamer added:

"I had to see the guy that almost killed me, bro. I had to see him, bro. Now chat, we have one or two options. What are we doing here? Are we leaking his race or what?"

Ragnesh immediately backtracked on his comments, stating that he would not leak information about Squeeze Benz:

"No, I'm not going to leak it. I don't want to leak it."

What have streamers said about N3on's contentious collaboration with Squeeze Benz?

N3on and Squeeze Benz's collaboration, during which they got into an accident, spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Several prominent streamers have commented on the situation, with Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" speculating that Ragnesh could get in trouble for engaging in "premeditated crimes" to entertain his audience.

He said:

"Now granted he wasn't the one driving, so I don't think he'd face any serious repercussions. Though, I imagine, maybe, they could come after him for setting this up because this was clearly the idea behind the stream - get together with the most dangerous driver and do some dangerous driving for N3on's stream to entertain his audience. So, it'd be, like, premeditated crimes, pretty much for the sake of Kick streams."

On the other hand, Adin Ross criticized Kick for suspending the 19-year-old's channel for only a day. While accusing the Stake-backed platform of demonstrating "pure favoritism," the Florida native said:

"N3on got a one-day ban for this, and it's ridiculous. And the reason why I'm going to stick up for it is because Cheesur got a week ban, Sweater got a week ban, and Konvy got a week ban for something not as nearly as crazy as this! You guys can call me a Karen all you want, I'm sorry, but that is pure favoritism."

Ragnesh is among the most popular IRL content creators on Kick, with over 294.9k followers on his channel.