Kick streamer N3on and Squeeze Benz crash live on stream while recklessly driving Lamborghini Urus

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has once again made headlines after he got into a car crash during a collaboration livestream with Squeeze Benz. For those unaware, Squeeze Benz is a well-known internet personality based in New York, best known for driving recklessly. He is also known for taunting police officers and has been involved in high-speed car chases.

On April 29, 2024, Ragnesh hosted a livestream from The Big Apple and drove around in a Lamborghini Urus alongside Squeeze Benz, who kept his identity hidden by wearing a helmet.

Things took a turn when Squeeze Benz began speeding down a highway, recklessly overtaking numerous cars. The Indian-American personality started freaking out, exclaiming that the driver's antics could result in his Kick channel being banned.

He said:

"Come on, bro! Please, dude (the Kick streamer starts coughing)! Please, dude! No, no, no! Cops are right there! Oh, my god! We almost crashed. Whoa! Stop, stop, stop! You're tripping. Squeeze, there are cops. There are cops! You're tripping. I'm going to get banned on Kick. Squeeze, I'm going to get banned on Kick!"

Approximately ten minutes later, Squeeze Benz started cutting through traffic. At that point, the streamers got into an accident, and their Lamborghini Urus appeared rear-ended.

N3on immediately asked Squeeze Benz to drop him off, remarking:

"Oh, my... what the f**k?! What the f**k? All right, just drop me off. Drop me off! I need to get dropped off, bro. Drop me off!"

Timestamp: 02:38:05

"I could've died" - N3on responds after getting into a car crash during a collaboration with Squeeze Benz

Expand Tweet

At the two-hour and 48-minute mark of the stream, N3on and Squeeze Benz got into a car crash. After the 19-year-old insisted that the latter drop him off, the content creator stated that he "could've died."

N3on accused Squeeze Benz of lying, saying:

"Bro, he dead a** lied to me, bro. Bro he (Kick streamer Mo Deen) is throwing up. Bro, what the f**k did he do, bro? He lied to me, bro! Bro, I just got f**king hit! Hell nah, bro! What the f**k was that, bro? I could've died! I told him not to do that s**t!"

Timestamp: 02:50:25

He added:

"We need to go inside somewhere, bro. We're on the streets, in the hood. Bro, this f**king idiot, bro. He lied to me, bro. Why is he going fast... I told him to stop, bro. I dead a** told him to stop."

On April 7, 2024, N3on made headlines when clips featuring him seemingly recklessly driving a Lamborghini Huracan in Dubai went viral on social media. His girlfriend, Sam Frank, eventually confronted him and called him out on his behavior.