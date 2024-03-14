N3on reportedly banned from Kick after streamer threatened to dox and sexually assault a young fan

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has a history of displaying questionable behavior, but his recent online actions seem to have gone too far, leading to the suspension of his account on Kick.com. This decision follows a clip circulating online where he made extremely caustic remarks to a fan, reportedly underage.

Trigger Warning: This story includes references to violent statements.

At the time of his suspension, the streamer had amassed over 279,000 followers on his Kick.com account, ranking him as the sixth most followed streamer on the platform owned by Stake.com. Currently, clicking on his profile displays the following message:

"We can't find the page you're looking for."

Rangesh's Kick account banned from the platform (Image via Kick.com)

What did Kick streamer N3on say to the fan before his suspension?

As mentioned, N3on has developed a pattern of making snarky remarks directed at individuals. While much of his online behavior is often perceived as part of his persona, this time, he may have crossed a boundary by making threatening comments that violated the platform's community guidelines.

In the clip under scrutiny, the streamer was seen interacting with who seemed to be either a fan or a member of the streaming community via a Discord call. At a certain point, the individual said:

"I'll beat the s**t out of you and your fat girlfriend. That fat s**t. I'll smack in her face, too, b**ch!"

Expand Tweet

This prompted a vitriolic reaction from the streamer, who proceeded to demand the individual's name with the intention of doxxing them:

"What the f**k! And on god, I'm going to dox your entire family. What's your name? What's your name? What's your first name? All I need is your first name. I don't care. What's your first name, b**ch? Give me your first name, pu** y."

If that wasn't egregious enough, the streamer took it a step further by making a violent remark, suggesting that he would sexually assault them. He said:

"I don't give a f**k if you're 10 years old. I will f**k you in the a** till you f**king bleed, b**ch. I swear to god! Shut the f**k up, b**ch!"

Neither Kick nor N3on has commented on the matter thus far, and the duration of his ban remains unclear. However, all indications suggest he was banned due to the vitriolic clip described above.