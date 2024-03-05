"You should stay humble yourself" - N3on claps back at Adin Ross, addresses comments about his Kick deal being "lowered"

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has responded to Adin Ross amid their ongoing feud. For context, the two internet personalities clashed on March 3, 2024, when Ross referred to N3on as a "view-botter." In response, N3on labeled the Kick ambassador a "pu**sy" for backing out of their highly anticipated boxing match.

Ross eventually lambasted N3on, stating that he "made" the streamer's "entire career." Things did not stop there, as the Florida native asserted that the 19-year-old's actions resulted in his Kick deal "dropping":

"N3on, you've got to humble yourself, bro. I made your entire career. You're where you are because of me, and N3on, I know about your deal dropping, bro. Humble yourself, bro."

N3on responded to Ross' comments during a March 5, 2024, livestream by stating that he was on good terms with Kick co-founder Ed "Eddie" Craven. He then said:

"Saying to 'stay humble' and then saying you're better than me, and all this bulls**t is not being humble, bro. I'm going to say that. That's all I'm going to say about that. But, it is what it is, bro. I really don't give a f**k anymore, bro. It is what it is. You want me to stay humble? You should stay humble yourself, bro. There's no point even talking, doing all this bulls**t, man. It's all extra, bro."

He added:

"No one's better than anyone else. I don't give a f**k. Motherf**kers can have tens of millions of dollars. No money masks anyone from being a b**ch or being weird. It doesn't matter."

"Someone who lost their deal and money isn't about to spend this much money" - N3on responds to Adin Ross saying his Kick deal was "dropped"

On March 5, 2024, N3on addressed his recent feud with Adin Ross, describing it as "bulls**t." The Indian-American personality stated that he had "nothing to worry about":

"It really is. It's bulls**t, bro. And then, like, I just don't get the 'humble' part, and like... there's nothing to worry about. I do want to say, I'm doing my own chat."

Commenting on his relationship with Ed Craven, the streamer said:

"Me and Eddie are f**king solid, bro. Eddie loves me. I love him. I realize, like, how much he's done for me. He realizes that we've really been working together. It's a beneficial relationship. We're chilling on that end, and trust me, you're about to see."

In response to Adin Ross saying his Kick deal had been "dropped," the content creator remarked:

"Bro, I'm blessed and put in a situation where I can spend money and do what I want to do. Live my life to the fullest and I'm so f**king grateful. Just know, chat, someone who lost their deal and lost their money isn't about to spend this much money as I'm about to spend. So, I don't really give a f**k what anyone says."

Fans react to the streamer's response

N3on's response to Adin Ross has elicited comments from numerous netizens on X. Here's what they said:

One viewer wondered if Adin Ross had "lied" about N3on's Kick deal. Meanwhile, X user @ZackCarterX stated that the 23-year-old was "a little jealous" of N3on.