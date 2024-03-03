"I made your entire career" - Adin Ross slams N3on after Kick streamer calls him a "pu**y" for not fighting him

Kick star Adin Ross has responded to Ragnesh "N3on" after the latter called him a "pu**y" for refusing to fight him. For those out of the loop, on March 3, 2024, N3on went off at Ross using his alternate X handle, after a video went viral in which the Florida native appeared to refer to him as a "view-botter."

N3on fired shots at Adin Ross, claiming that the latter was the one who first called him out. However, he eventually backed out of the boxing match scheduled to settle their differences. Stating that the Kick ambassador should keep his name "out of his mouth," Ragnesh tweeted:

"You called me out then pu**ied out after claiming you would beat my a*s because you, 'Don’t wanna give attention.' A week later, you keep mentioning me on stream. If you're too pu**y to fight keep my name out of your mouth."

Adin Ross reacted to N3on's social media post during a livestream earlier today (March 3, 2024) and did not hold back his sentiments. Stating that the Indian-American personality needed to "humble" himself, the 23-year-old remarked:

"N3on, you've got to humble yourself, bro. I made your entire career. You're where you are because of me, and N3on, I know about your deal dropping, bro. Humble yourself, bro."

He went on to say that N3on wanted to fight him in a boxing match because it would help him secure a Kick deal. Adin Ross added:

"I'm not giving you that event, bro. I know you need that event to save that Kick deal. I'm not giving it to you, bro! That's all I'm going to say, bro. Humble yourself, bro. Humble yourself! You're not me!"

"To be fair, N3on got his clout from playing 2K and trolling YouTubers" - Fans react to Adin Ross going off at N3on amid their ongoing feud

X user @FearedBuck's post featuring Adin Ross' response to N3on's recent tweet received over 150k views in less than an hour. According to user @ogchabzo, Ross "should've never" provided the 19-year-old with a platform:

One community member wondered what happened behind the scenes that escalated the Kick streamers' feud:

Meanwhile, X user @Switchyman555 believed N3on rose to prominence by pranking YouTubers and creating NBA 2K content. They added:

"To be fair, N3on got his clout from playing 2K and trolling YouTubers, that’s what I know him for not from Adin, or know him as the kid who faked his death."

Some of the more notable comments were along these lines:

On March 1, 2024, Adin Ross explained why he would not fight N3on. During a conversation with Livingston "DJ Akademiks," the Kick streamer stated that he has nothing to gain from the boxing event, adding that he "won't win in that situation."