"If you're too pu**y to fight, keep my name out of your mouth" - N3on fires shots at Adin Ross after Kick star calls him "view-botter"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Mar 03, 2024 05:57 GMT
N3on fires shots at Adin Ross after Kick star calls him &quot;view-botter&quot; (Image via @N3onOnYT/X and Adin Ross/Kick)
Kick streamers Adin Ross and Ragnesh "N3on" have once again clashed amid their ongoing feud. On March 3, 2024, a clip featuring Ross began circulating on social media, in which he seemingly referred to the latter as a "view-botter." While speaking with an individual over a Discord voice call, the Kick star remarked:

"Damn! You're blowing up! (The streamer's friend replies, 'Oh, this is so embarrassing. So many people are coming in here, calling me a view-botter.') Who hosted you? N3on?"

Later that day, the Indian-American personality took to his alternate handle on X, @N3onalt, and fired shots at Adin Ross. Claiming that the latter called him out and eventually backed out of their boxing match, N3on tweeted:

"You called me out, then pu**ied out after claiming you would beat my a*s because you, 'Don’t wanna give attention.' A week later, you keep mentioning me on stream. If you're too pu**y to fight, keep my name out of your mouth."

"Humble yourself" - Fans react as Adin Ross and N3on fire shots at each other amid ongoing feud

Kick streamer N3on&#039;s response to Ross from his alternate handle on X (Image via @N3onalt/X)
Adin Ross and N3on are among the most popular personalities on Kick. While the two content creators frequently collaborated, they became embroiled in a major feud by late 2023. One of the catalysts for the situation can be traced back to October 30, 2023, when Ross accused Ragnesh's ex-girlfriend, Sam Frank, of allegedly cheating on him.

Four months later, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer confronted N3on and decided to settle their feud through a boxing match. However, the much-anticipated event never came to fruition, as Adin Ross claimed he would "get nothing" out of the fight.

During a conversation with Livingston "DJ Akademiks," the 23-year-old said:

"I'm not getting in the ring with N3on. I'm the same way as you. My thing is Ak (Akademiks), it's just like, there's no point. I don't win in that situation at all. People can call me a 'pu**y' all you want but I don't win from it. If I win, I don't win, if I lose, I don't win. It doesn't matter, there's no win for me at all."

As mentioned earlier, Adin Ross and N3on clashed on March 3, 2024, when a video of the former "sneak dissing" the latter went viral. Over 425 community members have commented on Ragnesh's call-out, with Kick streamer Sam Bond writing:

One viewer sided with Ross, claiming that he "made" N3on's "entire career":

X user @GT3ArS told the 19-year-old to "humble" himself, adding:

"Word on the street (is) Cheesur (is) getting paid more than you, without spending thousands on viewbots & rentals per stream... Humble yourself."

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

On December 31, 2023, Adin Ross discussed his friendship with N3on and alluded that they were not on good terms. He went on to say that the "top streamers" dislike N3on.