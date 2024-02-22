"He was inches away from losing a foot" - Fans shocked as a person shoots assault rifle pointed at Adin Ross' foot live on stream

Kick streamer Adin Ross had a close call during a recent livestream. On February 22, 2024, the Florida native collaborated with his friends Nermin "Cheesur," Adrian "SweaterGXD," and others to test the durability of the Tesla Cybertruck. The streamer group also fired guns at the vehicle during the livestream.

A moment from the broadcast has since garnered significant attention on X, during which a person shot an assault rifle pointed at Adin Ross' foot. Expressing his surprise at the situation, the 23-year-old exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! He shot it! Cheesur! Holy f**k, my..."

Hundreds of netizens have commented on the content creator's close call, with X user @itscontursii writing:

"Bro, he was inches away from losing a foot, wtf."

"It was completely on purpose too" - Netizens react as a person shoots an assault rifle close to Adin Ross' foot on livestream

X user @itscontursii believed that the Kick streamer was "inches away" from losing his foot (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Hailing from Boca Raton, Florida, Adin Ross is one of the most popular content creators on Kick, boasting over a million followers on his channel. He has been exclusively livestreaming on the Stake-backed platform since his indefinite ban from Twitch in 2023.

His Just Chatting and IRL livestreams frequently go viral. His most recent broadcast, on February 22, 2024, was no different, as he and his crew fired guns at the Tesla Cybertruck to test its durability.

Things took a turn when an individual fired two shots from an assault rifle while it was pointed at Ross' foot. As previously mentioned, several netizens have commented on the matter, and X user @Zentotic stated:

X user @Zentotic commented on the person who shot a rifle pointed at the Kick streamer's foot (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

User @kick_clips shared another camera angle of the incident:

According to @sean_gowe, Adin Ross' Kick stream was promoting "gun violence and recklessness":

X user @@sean_gowe believed Kick streamer's content was promoting gun violence (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

The Kick star's clip was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, sparking a hot topic of conversation among Redditors. One viewer stated that firing a blank round at close range could cause serious damage:

Redditor u/C0NNN3's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

One community member remarked that the individual's antics were "beyond irresponsible." In response, another Redditor wrote:

"It was completely on purpose too. Idk (I don't know) if that even makes it better or worse. Like, on one hand, it almost feels better because he was 'in control' of the situation and it's not like someone was just accidentally shooting rounds. So there's not really a chance Adin's foot was accidentally going to get shot off."

Redditors discuss Adin Ross' clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Here are some more notable reactions:

On the same day, Adin Ross posted on X that the Tesla Cybertruck is "definitely bulletproof" and that he "loves" the vehicle. Elon Musk eventually responded by writing, "Nice."