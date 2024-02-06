"I was supposed to fail" - Adin Ross addresses community after becoming first Kick streamer to amass one million followers

Prominent internet personality Adin Ross has addressed the community after reaching a major milestone in his career. For those unaware, on February 6, 2024, Adin Ross became the first Kick streamer to reach one million followers. During a livestream that day, the 23-year-old thanked those who helped him accomplish the feat and stated that he was "supposed to fail" when he joined the Stake-backed platform.

Claiming that Kick co-founder Ed "Eddie" Craven "laughed" at his decision, Adin Ross said:

"Man, Kick team, I just want to say - thank you so f**king much. Yo, I'm about to get chills in my whole body right now. I might actually get emotional. When I came to this platform, I was supposed to fail. Even Eddie laughed. He said, 'I don't know if this is going to work. We're just going to do it for s**ts and giggles.'"

"All the odds against me" - Adin Ross gives shout-outs to BruceDropEmOff and xQc after becoming the first Kick streamer to reach one million followers

Adin Ross then emphasized that he was "supposed to fail and flop" by joining Kick. He then brought up his indefinite ban from Twitch and elaborated:

"When I came to Kick, I was supposed to fail. I was supposed to... this was supposed to flop. And then when Twitch banned me permanently... I said I had no choice. And there were a couple of months where it was super slow."

The Florida native then gave shout-outs to fellow content creators such as Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" and Felix "xQc," saying:

"I want to shout-out to a couple of people that really, really made this platform for what it is. If it was not for Bruce... this s**t would've been long gone, too. Myself, Bruce, xQc..."

Adin Ross went on to say that the odds were stacked against him when he switched from Twitch to Kick. He explained:

"You just had to be there, man, because there was so much that happened, bro. Like, coming into Kick from Twitch - no mobile app, all the odds against me, everyone talking s**t, everyone calling me crazy. But now, everyone wants to come to Kick! And now, everyone wants a f**king piece of this money!"

The content creator added:

"They see Eddie is cutting checks for streams and s**t, and (they're) like, 'Oh, what the f**k is this?' Man, it's crazy! It's f**king nuts!"

