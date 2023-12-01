How to order Tesla Cybertruck? Prices, variants, delivery dates, and more

After more than four years, Tesla Cybertruck is officially here. With its unique look and reliable EV expertise from Tesla, the vehicle is poised to be a disruption in the pickup truck market, competing against the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Hummer EV, or Rivian R1T. However, since its reveal, the vehicle has received a significant price bump and may have driven itself out of the price bracket for many of its fans.

The pickup truck was originally revealed in 2019 by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and many remember it for the window glass-breaking incident. To showcase its durability and strength, Musk threw a steel ball at the vehicle, and while it was supposed to just bounce off, it shattered the glass, putting a spider-web crack in it. Musk tried a second time, and it broke the glass.

During yesterday's launch event, Musk referred to and recreated the incident. This time, the ball bounced off the glass of a production-ready model, successfully demonstrating the strength he originally planned to showcase.

Tesla Cybertruck variants and prices compared

Tesla Cybertruck, starting from $60,990, will be available in three distinct variants: a Rear-wheel drive (RWD), a Dual-motor All-wheel drive (AWD), and a Tri-motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) nicknamed "Cyberbeast". Let's take a look at all three variants, their prices, and specs.

Tesla Cybertruck variants (Image via Tesla)

Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) - $60,990

Range: 250 mi (400 km)

250 mi (400 km) Range with Range Extender battery pack: TBA

TBA 0 to 60 mph: 6.5 sec.

6.5 sec. Output: TBA

TBA Wheel Torque: TBA

TBA Top Speed: 112 mph (180 km/h)

112 mph (180 km/h) Payload: TBA

TBA Towing capacity: 7,500 lb (3,400 kg)

7,500 lb (3,400 kg) Availability: 2025

All-wheel Drive (AWD) - $79,990

Range: 340 mi (550 km)

340 mi (550 km) Range with Range Extender battery pack: 470 mi (760 km) or more

470 mi (760 km) or more 0 to 60 mph: 4.1 sec.

4.1 sec. Output: 600 hp (450 kW; 610 PS)

600 hp (450 kW; 610 PS) Wheel Torque: 7,435 lb⋅ft (10,081 N⋅m)

7,435 lb⋅ft (10,081 N⋅m) Top Speed: 112 mph (180 km/h)

112 mph (180 km/h) Payload: 2,500 lb (1,100 kg)

2,500 lb (1,100 kg) Towing capacity: 11,000 lb (5,000 kg)

11,000 lb (5,000 kg) Availability: 2024

Cyberbeast - $99,990

Range: 320 mi (510 km)

320 mi (510 km) Range with Range Extender battery pack: 440 mi (710 km) or more

440 mi (710 km) or more 0 to 60 mph: 2.6 sec. (with rollout subtracted)

2.6 sec. (with rollout subtracted) Output: 845 hp (630 kW; 857 PS)

845 hp (630 kW; 857 PS) Wheel Torque: 10,296 lb⋅ft (13,960 N⋅m)

10,296 lb⋅ft (13,960 N⋅m) Top Speed: 130 mph (210 km/h)

130 mph (210 km/h) Payload: 2,500 lb (1,100 kg)

2,500 lb (1,100 kg) Towing capacity: 11,000 lb (5,000 kg)

11,000 lb (5,000 kg) Availability: 2024

How to order a Tesla Cybertruck

To order your very own Tesla Cybertruck, head to the official website at Tesla.com. Then click on Cybertruck, and you will be redirected to the vehicle's page. On the page, you'll find an "Order Now" button. Click that to start configuring your model. Alternatively, you can also find the "Order Now" button on the top right of the vehicle's page.

On the design and payment page, select which of the three models you want to purchase (RWD, AWD, or Cyberbeast) and click "Order with Card" below. You will need to pay $250 as a pre-order, and you will receive an email from Tesla when your vehicle is ready to be customerised and complete the purchase. Enter your card details and complete the payment process to book your own Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybertruck interior (image via Tesla)

When will Tesla Cybertruck delivery start?

Tesla has already started delivering the Cybertruck following yesterday's event and delivered the first 10 on November 30, 2023. The rest of the models will be available starting from 2024 and 2025, depending on the variants.

All in all, while the Tesla Cybertruck had a lot of hype upon its initial reveal, the drastic increase in price, paired with strong competition in the EV pickup market with Ford and Rivian, has mellowed interest in it.