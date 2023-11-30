Tesla teases Cybertruck launch after four years and fans cannot wait

Since CEO Elon Musk introduced the tough steel-bodied electric vehicle to the automotive industry, Tesla has been gearing up to send its initial shipment of Cybertrucks to customers. Four years later, the electric car manufacturer is preparing to host a live-streamed event at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, with little information disclosed thus far.

This article aims to inform readers of the launch dates and other relevant information regarding this futuristic vehicle.

When will Tesla launch Cybertruck? Expected date and prices explored

On November 30, 2023, Tesla's groundbreaking Cybertruck will start making its way to eagerly-awaiting customers. The launch event will be held at Tesla's Austin, Texas, base at precisely 2 p.m. CST. Excitingly, the event will be broadcast live on X (previously Twitter) as well as Tesla's YouTube channel.

On Tesla's official website, the page for the Cybertruck has been replaced with a timer and an outline of the vehicle. It is expected that they will be airing a live stream there as well.

Although Elon Musk, head honcho of Tesla, declared that the debut of the Cybertruck will commence on Thursday, the number of trucks that will be delivered to their new homes is still a mystery.

The proposed amount is rumored to be a minuscule total of only 10 trucks. A small group of customers who placed their deposit in the truck when it was first showcased in 2019 are expected to be the first recipients.

Tesla has kept quiet on the details of its forthcoming launch, revealing only that models with dual and triple motors will hit the market. An entry-level version should retail for $39,900, though this may not come to fruition until well into the future.

Reports from TopGear now suggest that the flagship model will hover around $100,000, should customers opt for the limited-edition launch model. TopGear was the first outlet to provide an exclusive test drive of the electric vehicle in the UK.

"The world is not ready": Fans are thrilled as Tesla has its biggest product launch

The Cybertruck is a vehicle that has garnered a significant amount of interest. Tesla's creation boasts a unique, geometric appearance that is unlike any other on the market. It stands out in a sea of traditional trucks with its unconventional design that breaks the mold of what is expected.

Tesla's official launch teaser received a reply from an X user (formerly Twitter), stating that:

"The world is not ready."

Entering a profitable niche of the electric vehicle industry, the Cybertruck signals Tesla's expansion into the full-sized pickup truck market, generating immense excitement. The practicality of a truck combined with the performance of a sports car—that's what it strives to achieve.

However, Tesla has faced significant manufacturing hurdles in their attempt to bring this unique vision to life due to the use of stainless steel for the body's construction.

Elon Musk expressed concern to investors back in October of 2023 that the truck might not be produced in significant quantities until 2025. Nevertheless, during his recent appearance at the DealBook Summit by the New York Times, he sounded more sanguine, remarking:

“It will be the biggest product launch of anything by far on earth this year.”

In regards to its availability, the Cybertruck can only be pre-ordered online at this time. However, obtaining one may prove to be a challenge shortly. This truck is a unique product that only arises every so often, so it will take some time to get it into full-scale production.