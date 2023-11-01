Elon Musk to empty entire magazines on Tesla Cybertruck in gangster bulletproof test

Elon Musk recently spoke to Joe Rogan about the Tesla Cybertruck and claimed that the company would soon release a promotional video showing how bulletproof the vehicle is.

Musk has made no secret about how excited he is to introduce the Tesla Cybertruck to the world. The company has been working on its all-electric, futuristic-looking pickup for a long time. The new model is expected to feature some of the most mind-boggling features ever seen in a high-performance EV.

Besides being a practical pick-up truck, the Tesla Cybertruck also has a bulletproof exterior. Elon Musk is so confident in the strength and ruggedness of the Cybertruck's body that he claimed they plan to release a video showing how the car could withstand a gangster-style drive-by with an automatic assault rifle.

During his latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2054), Elon Musk spoke about how the Tesla Cybertruck could hold off an Al Capone-style Tommy Gun attack and said:

"It's bulletproof, literally. One of the videos we're going to show is just going full Al Capone. If Al Capone showed up and emptied an entire magazine of a Tommy Gun in the side of the car, you'd be okay."

Catch Musk's comments below (1:20-3:00):

Joe Rogan fires an arrow at Tesla Cybertruck to verify bulletproof claims before Elon Musk podcast release

Joe Rogan recently shared a picture of him firing an arrow at the Tesla Cybertruck on social media. The 56-year-old stand-up comic and podcaster hilariously confirmed that he would host Elon Musk on the world-famous JRE podcast and joked that the Cybertruck is also arrow-proof.

Rogan's picture showed him shooting the arrow at the stationary vehicle with bright sparks coming from the spot where the arrow struck it. He wrote in the caption:

"Turns out a @teslamotors cyber truck is arrow proof too. Podcast with the big guy drops today."

Considering that Elon Musk is among the world's most famous public figures and boasts a massive fan base, it's unsurprising that many were excited to see him discuss various topics on The Joe Rogan Experience, arguably the world's biggest podcast.

Soon after Joe Rogan posted the picture on his Instagram handle, many notable personalities took to the comments section to express their reactions. Popular comedian Andrew Schulz wrote:

"Amazing."

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones claimed he's already ordered his truck and wrote:

"Already pre-ordered mine."

Former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard wrote:

"Sick picture."

