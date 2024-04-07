N3on gets scolded by security personnel live on stream, Sam Frank later calls him out for seemingly recklessly driving Lamborghini Huracan

On April 7, 2024, Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on's" heated exchange with his security personnel went viral. The content creator hosted a final livestream from Dubai and decided to drive a Lamborghini Huracan. At one point, his security guard began scolding him and sternly instructing him to follow them.

He said:

"It's wide open. Follow us. Follow us! Follow me! Okay? You're not even listening (The Kick streamer responds, 'I am listening.') You're trying to do what you want to do. I'm telling you to follow me! Look at me! Follow me!"

N3on was visibly upset by the comments and remarked:

"Bro, who are you talking to, bro? What the f**k? Get the f**k out of here, bro! The f**k? Who the f**k are you talking to, bro? Get the f**k out of here, bro. I pay these motherf**kers, bro. What?!"

The security personnel then told the Indian-American streamer to "chill," telling him to properly follow instructions because finding their destination was "confusing." He said:

"Just chill. Just follow him and I'll be right behind. Okay? Not a big deal, you're driving fine. It's just confusing. Okay? The location is hard, it's not you."

Ragnesh slammed the Lamborghini's door in a rage, exclaiming:

"Get the f**k out of here, bro!"

"This is my last warning to you" - Sam Frank calls out N3on for seemingly recklessly driving the Lamborghini Huracan in Dubai

Another clip from N3on's broadcast from Dubai has garnered significant traction, in which his girlfriend, Sam Frank, called him out for seemingly recklessly driving the Lamborghini Huracan. During a phone conversation, Frank pleaded with the 19-year-old to return home, saying:

"I'm serious! Come home right now! I'm not kidding! I'm not kidding. Please come back now! (The Kick streamer responds, 'All right, I'm actually going to come back.') Come back right now, please!"

She then gave a "last warning" to the content creator by stating:

"Now move the car, now hang up the phone and you better start driving back to the house right now. I do not care. This is my last warning to you. I promise you! Your mother has texted me, it is serious! And what you do from now on shows me how much you care."

On the same day (April 7, 2024), X user @n3onlie posted a 47-second-long clip showcasing Ragnesh speeding the Lamborghini Huracan in Dubai.