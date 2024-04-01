"You can't beat me in no f**king race" - IShowSpeed does street racing on stream, drives his Lamborghini over 150 miles per hour

On April 1, 2024, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted an IRL stream to show off his new ride. For those unaware, a few days ago (on March 30, 2024), the streamer took to social media to reveal that he had purchased a Lamborghini Huracan themed after Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier today, the Ohio native was driving around the Italian supercar when he decided to street race with a black Acura TLX. After counting down from three, Darren accelerated his Lamborghini Huracan to over 150 miles per hour.

Upon realizing he had left the Acura behind in the dust, IShowSpeed remarked:

"The f**k do you mean, n**ga? Whack a** s**t! You can't beat me in no f**king race with a f**king Acura! Get the f**k out of here, boy! You can't beat me in no f**king race with a f**king Acura! Kid! What the f**k do you mean, boy? I'm f**king Speed"

He accelerated his vehicle once more, this time exceeding 110 miles per hour, and said:

"The f**k you thought this was? You got f**king dusted in a f**king sauce! I'm f**king Speed! You can't beat me in no race with an Acura! I've got a Ronaldo Lamborghini... kid! F**king d**k head, do not ever f**k with me!"

"I am Speed!" - IShowSpeed goes on a tirade after speeding his Lamborghini over 150 miles per hour and beating an Acura in a street race

At the one-hour and 34-minute mark of the broadcast on April 1, 2024, IShowSpeed decided to race his car against an Acura TLX, during which he sped his Lamborghini to over 150 miles per hour.

After winning, the 19-year-old boasted about his prowess, exclaiming:

"I do this s**t! I am Speed! SUI! Put his dumb a** in the dust. That boy is nowhere to be f**king found. Goofy a** boy."

Darren then noticed the same Acura appear next to him. He said:

"D**k head! Look at his stupid a**. Come back! Look at him, he's right there. Left his dumb a** in the f**king dust! Goofy a** boy."

Timestamp: 01:34:45

Meanwhile, viewers in YouTube Live chat expressed concerns about the situation, telling the content creator to calm down and wear a seatbelt. Here's a snapshot of the chat room:

Screenshot of the YouTube Live chat room (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

IShowSpeed is considered by many to be one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, currently boasting over 23.4 million subscribers on his channel.