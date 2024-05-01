"It's a platform that is specifically drowning" - Adin Ross blasts Kick for banning N3on for only one day, says it's "pure favoritism"

Kick star Adin Ross has shared strong opinions about the platform following a recent controversy involving Ragnesh "N3on." For those unaware, N3on went viral on April 29, 2024, after teaming up with contentious internet personality Squeeze Benz. During their collaboration, Squeeze Benz recklessly drove a Lamborghini Urus and crashed it live on stream. Eventually, the Indian-American personality's channel was taken down.

During a livestream on May 1, 2024, Adin Ross commented on the situation and expressed his displeasure with the Stake-backed platform for banning N3on for only a day. He drew parallels with other streamers who received week-long bans for doing something "not as nearly as crazy."

While accusing Kick of "pure favoritism," Ross remarked:

"I'm going to just be real because I'm going to hit up a lot of f**king people. N3on got a one-day ban for this and it's ridiculous. And, the reason why I'm going to stick up for it is because Cheesur got a week ban, Sweater got a week ban, and Konvy got a week ban for something not as nearly as crazy as this! You guys can call me a Karen all you want, I'm sorry, but that is pure favoritism."

Ross went on to describe Kick as a "drowning" platform, adding:

"It's not biased towards N3on. I literally tried my hardest get N3on out of Dubai jail. It has nothing to do with that. But, bro, Kick, you've got to fix this s**t, bro. For real! It's a platform that is specifically drowning! It's drowning, bro. You cannot bail him out and give him a slap on the wrist for promoting Squeeze Benz."

Expand Tweet

"An innocent person could've died" - Adin Ross lambasts Kick for banning N3on for one day, accuses the streamer of promoting dangerous content

After claiming that N3on's one-day ban on Kick was a "slap on the wrist," Adin Ross asserted that Squeeze Benz's actions on the livestream could have resulted in a casualty. He explained:

"He could've killed people, bro. An innocent person could've died. Eventually, bro, he (Squeeze Benz) is going to f**king kill somebody, bro. Eventually, it's inevitable. Right? And, it may not be Benz's fault but it is because he's going 150 (mph), cutting up New York's streets, whatever. What if it's, like, a 16-year-old driver... they don't know what the f**k they're doing when you're 16. Boom, you end his life, bro!"

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality also accused Squeeze Benz of hit-and-run, stating:

"I know for a fact that this is a hit-and-run, bro. Someone hit you from the back. But bro, you hit this cab driver. You hit that cab driver right there. All right? Even if you didn't, cool. You guys can call me soft, bro. He's cutting at 150 (mph), bro, with innocent people on the road, and he (N3on) gets a one-day ban."

In addition to Adin Ross, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has also chimed in on the controversy. In a recent YouTube video, MoistCr1TiKaL criticized Kick, claiming that the platform allows streamers to "broadcast actual illegal activity."