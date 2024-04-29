Kick seemingly takes down N3on's channel after clip of car crash while collaborating with Squeeze Benz goes viral

Kick streamer N3on's channel has been taken down from the platform seemingly after the clip of the car crash with Squeeze Benz went viral. The incident occurred during his collaborative stream with Squeeze Benz, who has recently gained social media fame for his videos showcasing him cutting through traffic and driving fast through highways.

In the viral clip, the Lamborghini Urus being driven by Squeeze seemed to have gotten rear-ended while undergoing yet another risky maneuver through traffic. Now, attempting to open N3on's Kick channel leads to a 404 error, making it inaccessible. Rangesh has also made a response to the incident going viral online and explained his side of the story.

Attempting to open N3on's Kick page does not confirm a ban, unlike Twitch (Image via n3on/Kick and iceposeidon/Twitch)

"We agreed only ten over the speed limit" - N3on shares his side after car crash clip goes viral

In a stream on April 29, 2024, Rangesh and Squeeze were doing a collaborative stream, with the latter's identity concealed using a helmet. The creators eventually ended up driving through traffic, with Squeeze performing his signature high-speed stunts, when the car was rear-ended live on stream. Rangesh was stunned immediately after the experience, asking Squeeze to "drop him off."

With his channel now inaccessible, Drama Alert has posted about him being potentially banned for violating Kick community guidelines. While there is no official confirmation of a suspension, N3on's channel has been taken down, and trying to access it returns a 404 error consistent with prior takedowns.

Further, Rangesh has also since explained that he had planned to do a "Q and A" session with Squeeze, and the two had only agreed on going "ten over the speed limit". However, the latter seemingly violated their agreement, leading to the eventual crash. He also talked about feeling helpless as the events leading up to the accident took place. The creator stated:

"All I was told... I was there to do a Q and A, sit in his car. We agreed and handshakes only ten over the speed limit, and this r****d just went crazy and I can't do sh**, I'm sitting in a car, what the f**k am I supposed to do, bro. Can't just jump out when it's going a hundred miles per hour, bro."

Rangesh has gotten in trouble due to similar reasons in Dubai as well, with clips of him apparently driving a Lamborghini Hurancan going viral on social media. He and his girlfriend, Sam Frank, were also detained by Dubai police for trying to film the officers.