For the longest time, Twitch has been the premier destination for streamers to broadcast their craft to the world. With millions of people tuning in every single day, the platform has become a major cultural force in the world of online entertainment and gaming. Content creators who have become popular on the purple platform boast millions of followers and even earn significant amounts of money from their live streams.

However, becoming a streamer on Twitch is not as simple as it appears for some popular content creators. The purple platform's community guidelines and terms of service are rules that exist that prohibit a streamer from indulging in behavior such as using hate speech or engaging in harassment to streaming inappropriate or offensive content. Violations of these ToS and guidelines often result in bans and suspensions.

These bans and suspensions serve as a reminder that everyone is subject to the same laws, however, Twitch has not always been perfect in enforcing these rules.

Five streamers who managed to shine on other platforms following Twitch perma-bans

JiDion

In what was probably the shortest partnered status in Twitch's illustrious history, American YouTuber JiDion was permanently banned from the purple platform on January 12, 2022, for conducting a hate raid against fellow streamer, Imane "Pokimane".

After appealing against his 14-day suspension, JiDion was handed a perma-ban for extreme harassment. Although JiDion and Pokimane quashed their beef in the following weeks, his ban still prevailed.

This prompted the 22-year-old to take to YouTube Live and broadcast his first live stream in July 2022. Since then, JiDion has amassed an impressive count of 2.26 million and 6.7 million subscribers on his live and main self-titled channels respectively.

Dr. Disrespect

The next entry on this list builds on the aforementioned point that Twitch has not always been perfect in enforcing bans. Popular American content creator Herschel "Dr DisRespect" was banned on 26 June 2020, for reasons that still remain a mystery two-and-a-half years down the line.

Despite what seemed like a career-threatening incident, Doc announced he would be shifting to YouTube on August 6, 2020, and went live on YouTube for the very first time on August 11.

Despite settling a legal dispute with Twitch in March 2022, Herschel announced he would not be returning to Twitch and will continue to stream on YouTube, where he has amassed over 4.31 million subscribers.

Destiny

With an impressive count of six bans from Twitch, the next entry is none other than American political commentator and YouTuber Steven "Destiny". The divisive figure has been on the receiving end of bans and suspensions, one of which even resulted in him losing his partnered status on Twitch for allegedly promoting violence towards protesters.

The most recent ban, which ultimately ended up becoming a perma-ban, was handed to the 34-year-old on March 23, 2022. Though the controversial streamer stated that he wasn't told the specific reason for his ban, adding that Twitch provided three possible reasons: hateful conduct, supporting a hate crime, or advocating for the exclusion of a group of people based on their disability.

Following his ban, Destiny streamed for a bit on YouTube starting September 4, 2022, before joining KICK for three months on a probationary period on March 18, 2023. Steven currently only has 13,433 followers on KICK.

IShowSpeed

Before becoming one of the most popular YouTubers in 2022, Darren "IShowSpeed," used to be a Twitch streamer. During Adin Ross' popular e-dating live stream on December 12, 2021, Darren made sexist comments and comments that alluded to s*xual assault towards Ash Kash.

Two days later, Darren took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an email from Twitch. It stated that the 18-year-old had been banned from the purple platform on the grounds of "s*xual coercion or intimidation."

Despite starting out on YouTube in December 2017, Darren would often stream on Twitch as well starting in May 2018. Following his ban, Speed started streaming exclusively on the former starting December 17, 2021.

However, the Twitch ban turned out to be the best thing that could happen to Darren as he rose through the ranks as a streamer the following year. Speed currently has over 16.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Adin Ross

Capping off this list is popular American YouTuber and streamer Adin Ross, who has accumulated a whopping eight bans from Twitch throughout his career that only started in 2019. In less than three years, the charismatic entertainer rose to the upper echelons of the streaming industry at break-neck speeds.

On February 26, 2023, the 22-year-old received his eighth ban and revealed that he had been permanently suspended from the Amazon-owned live-streaming platform and didn't receive any explanation for the same; however, with his history of using hateful slurs, promoting gambling, and streaming the Super Bowl, Twitch has had enough of the controversial figure.

Prior to being perma-banned, Adin had been streaming on Trainwreckstv-backed KICK, a new streaming platform. Following his ban, Adin has become one of the most popular streamers on KICK, where he currently boasts 204,494 followers.

