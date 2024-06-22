Kick stars N3on and Jack Doherty seemingly banned after heated fight broke out between the two on stream

The Kick channels of controversial personalities Rangesh "N3on" and Jack Doherty appear to have been banned after a controversy during their recent IRL streams. For context, both content creators were at the BKFC event (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Florida during their broadcasts. However, the two started a brawl inside the arena when they came face-to-face with each other.

Security had to remove the parties involved from the arena. However, the situation didn't quite end there. While N3on was making his way out of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood resort, Doherty ran up behind him to re-start the brawl.

As a result of the unwarranted physical alteration, Kick appears to have banned (both the streamers' channels are currently offline) N3on and Jack Doherty. It remains to be seen if the two remain suspended for a prolonged period.

Watch: Controversial Kick streamers N3on and Jack Doherty get into a heated fight

It's fair to say that both N3on and Jack Doherty are regarded as contentious figures within the Kick streaming community. Both have been embroiled in controversies, but their latest incident seems to have crossed a line as far as the platform is concerned.

The first instance of the fight saw N3on walking over to Jack Doherty inside the arena (Doherty was seated at the time). The duo swiftly locked horns and began exchanging punches. Watch the clip here:

Things didn't quite end there. Jack Doherty decided to re-engage even after being removed from the arena. While N3on and his team were walking out, Doherty approached from the streamer behind and hit him.

Fortunately, N3on's personal security managed to separate the two parties. However, it appears that the streamer had his shirt torn in the altercation. Watch the controversial clip here:

The exact reason that sparked the skirmish isn't clear at the moment. However, there is a clip of N3on making some allegations against Jack Doherty. According to N3on, Jack exploits certain content creators by taking a percentage of their earnings. Additionally, he alleged that these individuals are underage.