N3on finds himself in hot water after getting confronted for livestreaming the aftermath of Maui fire

Rangesh “N3on” recently found himself in hot water again, this time while visiting Hawaii. The controversial Kick streamer was filming the aftermath of the fire that devastated Maui but ran into locals who made it clear that they weren’t supposed to be filming where they were. It ultimately led to a confrontation with others in the area, but unlike previous times, Rangesh did not get arrested.

The controversial Kick streamer, who was recently in Dubai, was not put in jail but let off with a warning. N3on and his filming crew were stuck waiting for the authorities while discussing the content they were creating.

N3on runs into trouble while filming the aftermath of Maui fires

A few hours into N3on’s stream in Hawaii, the content creator showed the devastation that took place in Maui. He was filming alongside a local who also lost their home before they were stopped by other locals, who were part of the cleanup crew. It wasn’t clear who they were, but they told the streamer to stop filming, as it was a very sensitive time.

The problem, according to the locals who detained Rangesh, was that though they had a pass to be in the area, it was only to record footage of the person’s property they were with. The Hawaiian locals stated that they weren’t allowed to use footage of other people’s property.

Though N3on’s group had a pass, it was just to see that particular property and nothing else. Rangesh and his group had to walk alongside the construction workers and wait for the police to show up, so they could speak with the content creator and the rest of his crew.

The locals added that Rangesh and his group were out of the area they were supposed to be filming in, which was the main problem. The police took around 15 minutes to show up. The entire time, the cameras were pointing down, with N3on firmly telling his chat he wasn’t going to film the police.

The police understood that there was some miscommunication and ultimately let the streamer and his crew off with a warning, with one cop even saying they knew who N3on was. They weren’t subscribed to the content creator, but they had seen some of his content on YouTube.

However, the girl who was with Rangesh got her pass revoked, and the streamer said he’d try to get it restored. Later in the stream, he said they all needed to delete their footage.

This isn't the first time the Kick streamer has found himself in hot water. Recently, he admitted he was worried about serious bans on the platform after a reckless driving incident.