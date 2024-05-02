"I don’t want to risk my Kick again" - N3on expresses concerns as MoistCr1TiKaL calls him out for alleged "hit-and-run"

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" opened up about his account on Kick, possibly insinuating that he is walking on thin ice. For context, the streamer was recently suspended from the Stake-backed streaming platform after he was involved in a reckless driving incident (even ended up hitting another vehicle).

This occurred during his IRL stream with Squeeze Benz, who is an internet personality known for his dangerous driving content. Naturally, this provoked a lot of negative reactions from the streaming community in general with the likes of Adin Ross and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" calling out Rangesh.

The streamer has, however, been unbanned since. Today (May 2), while speaking to his viewers, he said:

"I don’t want to risk my Kick again."

"Gay f**k" - N3on makes vitriolic rant on MoistCr1TiKaL

Kick streamer N3on frequently finds himself embroiled in controversies. Following his reckless driving stream, the streamer was temporarily banned for a few days. The day after this incident, MoistCr1TiKaL voiced his criticism of Rangesh on his YouTube channel, stating:

"N3on has been banned for this, and I know it's not going to be permanent because nothing on Kick ever is. They are a platform that is impossible to take seriously because it is pretty much used by a lot of people as a place to just broadcast actual illegal activity. And, Kick still does really nothing about it, except give them a 72-hour ban at most."

(Timestamp: 02:27)

Today, N3on used his stream as a platform to express his concerns about the safety of his channel, fearing the possibility of it being permanently banned. He said:

"Bro, they are on my d*ck bro. I'm gonna get banned. Not Kick. I'm just saying motherf**kers like MoistCr1TiKaL, the gay f**k, is posting videos and sh*t. I don't wanna risk it chat. I don't wanna risk my Kick again. It's not smart. I can't. It's my life bro."

He added:

"Chat, if I cared about the clips and sh*t, the f**king viral moments obviously, I'd do it bro. But I got to think future. Long term. They are not going to give me a one-day ban bro..."

Adin Ross, who is also a co-owner of Kick, joined the chorus of criticism surrounding the recent controversy involving N3on. He openly criticized the platform's moderators for issuing only a one-day ban, arguing that others have received harsher penalties for actions that were "not as nearly as crazy."