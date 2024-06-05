xQc reveals he "will not have to be in court" after ex-girlfriend Adept filed for an appeal amid ongoing legal battle

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has given a new update regarding the ongoing legal battle with his ex-girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Sam "Adept." For those unaware, the duo dated from early 2021 to September 2022. Since their break up, Felix had been embroiled in a legal tangle with Adept until December 2023, when he revealed:

"As I was about to stream, and I got a text message, email...they just gave me the news that I was no longer in any significant legal battle and it's all over and it kinda caught me by surprise."

Despite the initial legal battle coming to an end, Adept had allegedly appealed the court decision that had seemingly gone Felix's way. Today (June 5), he gave another update regarding this, stating that he "will not have to be in court."

xQc gives an update on Adept's alleged appeal against the "judgement" made by the court last year

As per xQc, his lawyers have informed him he will not be required to appear in court any longer:

"My lawyer says, 'They filed a notice as the court to appeal the review of the judgement...' Blah, blah, blah, 'you will not have to appear in court.' Okay, thank you, man."

Going to the court would potentially disrupt his streaming schedule since he currently lives in Miami. He added, hinting that Adept is the one who may be required to go to the court, which is in Austin, Texas. He said:

"Holy f**k man. Jesus. (Laughs) Oh, man. Hey, enjoy the flight to f**king Austin brother. It is what it is. Jesus Christ man."

Another controversy that has emerged from the legal battle between xQc and Adept involves the possession of a McLaren 720S Spider. Felix previously revealed that due to the legal dispute, some of his assets, including the car, had been frozen.

Despite this, Adept had allegedly sold the car, which suggests that the sale might not have been legal. However, Felix has hinted that he doesn't want to pursue any further legal action regarding this matter, as he wishes to move on from it.