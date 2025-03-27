Kai Cenat welcomes back Ray in Marvel-inspired video trailer after Taiwanese streamer left the US to join the military

On March 27, 2025, Ray "Rayasianboy" released a video trailer featuring Kai Cenat, insinuating that he is making a return to the streaming world months after going back to Taiwan to join the military. Kai has also reposted the video, which many fans have noted is inspired by MCU's Avengers movie on X, and welcomed his friend back to streaming.

Kai Cenat wrote:

"Done came a long way….Welcome back Ray❤️"

Fans of the streaming duo are naturally excited to see Ray return to Twitch, where he has over 1.1 million followers. It has been roughly five months since the Taiwanese streamer last went live on his partnered channel. He had to leave the United States in early 2024 to join the mandatory military service in his native country.

Fans were ecstatic about Ray's potential comeback and flooded social media with positive messages after the trailer was released. Here are some general comments from X users under the trailer.

"Captain Taiwan is back," said an X user.

"The duo is back," wrote a fan of Ray and Kai Cenat.

Others noted how the cinematic trailer parallels a Captain America scene from the first Avengers movie, with fans sharing photos and pointing out similarities.

"This ni**a think he Steve Rogers," quipped a fan.

Even other Twitch streamers like Cinna responded to the video, welcoming Ray back.

"The wait is over": Twitch streamer Ray releases Avengers' Captain America-style trailer with Kai Cenat

Twitch and YouTube streamers have lately been releasing high-production cinematic trailers to announce their upcoming projects. Earlier this month, IShowSpeed revealed his China tour with a minute-long cinematic video featuring a Chinese dragon.

Now, Twitch streamer Ray has seemingly teased his return by releasing a two-minute-long trailer that greatly resembles the scene from MCU's Avengers. The trailers seem to have been inspired by the Gym scene where Nick Fury recruits Captain America into the Avengers.

In the video, Ray's outfit and actions are clearly inspired by Steve Rogers' boxing in a gym. Kai Cenat's outfit also resembles that of Nick Fury, complete with an eye patch. Readers should note that while the title of the video is The Wait Is Over, insinuating that the Taiwanese streamer is making a comeback to streaming, the video does not mention when or whether he will be making his return.

In related news, Ray was recently in an Adidas commercial and clips of the ad went viral on social media with many predicting he was going to return to his usual streaming schedule soon.

